OKC Thunder vs Pelicans pregame news and notes

OKC Thunder look to build upon their last win with a game vs the New Orleans Pelicans. Here’s your pregame report covering all updates including injury updates:

After a huge win in Utah the OKC Thunder are focused on building a win streak as they face the Pelicans. Entering the match the status of Anthony Davis was uncertain as he recovers from a thigh bruise.

As of 6:20 news regarding Davis is he’ll suit up, and it appears Tyreke Evans is also in, based on current tweets. Notably Evans looked great versus the Cavaliers in the Pelicans big upset Monday.

If the Thunder can capture a victory tonight, they then return home to play the Mavericks and the potential to move up the West playoff ladder. OKC Thunder will close out the week finishing in Cleveland on the second night of a back to back versus the reeling Cavaliers.

Pelicans Anthony Davis (quad) to play tonight. — Skip Bayless (@NBASkipBayless) January 25, 2017

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters:

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook – 30.6 points, 10.4 assists, 10.6 rebounds

Shooting Guard: Victor Oladipo– 16.2 points, 2.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds

Small Forward: Andre Roberson – 6.7 points, 1.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks

Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis – 6.1 points, 1.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds

Center: Steven Adams– 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists,1.2 steals,

Predicted Pelican Starters:

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: Buddy Hield

Small Forward: Solomon Hill

Power Forward: Dante Cunningham

Center: Anthony Davis

Other Game Specifics:

The line: Odds makers have the Thunder favored by 1.5 points. Those are interesting odds given the Pelicans just beat Cleveland (much more handily than the final score indicates). Additionally if Anthony Davis plays it gives the Pelicans the edge. Although the 1.5 points seems meager, most home teams are given an automatic 2 or 3 point edge so the true odds are closer to 4.5 points. The over-under is 216.5 points which seems about right.

Referees: Brian Forte (#45), Eric Lewis (#42), and Leon Wood (#40)

Recent History: In recent history the Thunder had won 4 of the past 5 outings. The Thunder hold the All-Time record of 27-21 over the Pelicans.

The Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

The Tip: 7:00 PM CT (8:00 PM ET)

TV: FS Oklahoma HD

Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC / 930AM (ESP)

Full Game Preview: To get fully prepped for tonight’s tip-off check out Chris Hughes full pregame analysis which provides all the game particulars including keys to winning.

On Tap this Week: The next game for the Thunder has the squad returning home for a rare home date this month versus the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately it comes on the front end of a back to back. The OKC Thunder will then close out the week versus the reigning champion Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday in a matinee match.

Make sure after the game you return to Thunderous Intentions where we’ll have a full game roundup of the action. Join into the action via our comments section and tell us what you thought of the match.

This article originally appeared on