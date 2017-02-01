OKC Thunder: The Rich List, Volume Five

OKC Thunder: The Rich List (aka Russ Plus Four) highlights the best of the NBA for the week of January 23-January 29.

Other than OKC Thunder guard Russell Westbrook’s omission the starting All-Stars were predictable. In fact, I was pretty surprised with how okay I was with the overall reserve selections as well. Here’s a really quick Rich List of players I thought could’ve been voted in and reasons as to why I’m okay with them being left off:

Chris Paul: CP3 has been his usual charming self this year, and at the beginning of the season the Clippers were the toast of the town. Unfortunately, CP3 got hurt, and he wouldn’t be playing anyway. Still, a token nod to how well he had been performing before getting injured was justified.

Rudy Gobert: The French Rejection is enjoying one of my favorite low-key breakout seasons in recent memory. He’s a defensive force putting up eye-popping defensive numbers. At the same time, he’s averaging career bests on the offensive side of the ball for the finally scary Utah Jazz. Still, although he deserved to make the game, there’s a deceptively large pool of All-Star forwards out West, all of whom had at the very least a slightly stronger case than the Stifle Tower.

Mike Conley: It makes me sad Mike Conley has never made an All-Star game. In almost any other era he’d have made several by now. Unfortunately for him, fortunately for us: we’re in the midst of the Golden Era of Point Guards and he’s playing in the wrong conference. Still, Conley is enjoying a career year, and if not for missing 12 games with a gruesome back injury, I feel like Conley would’ve ended up sneaking onto the Western Conference bench this year.

Joel Embiid: When I wrote my first Rich List five weeks ago, I wrote that Embiid had the numbers but hadn’t played enough to make the Game. I still believe that. However, what a ride it’s been since then. ‘The Process’ launched one of the all-time great campaigns to get himself voted into the game, and man, did he come close.

Embiid’s per-36 numbers are staggering (especially if you consider the fact that he’s a rookie). Despite being a cornerstone for the surprisingly feisty 76er’s, Embiid has averaged around 25 minutes a night, and has only played in 31 of 49 games thus far. Still, the Process is a special player and, if he stays healthy, he’ll be headlining a lot of these games as early as next year.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum: Both Portland guards are having spectacular offensive seasons. Both Portland guards are having equally horrendous defensive seasons. The Blazers have quickly regressed to where we thought they’d be last year after losing 4 out of 5 starters in the offseason. In addition to a severe regression, both have taken votes away from each other; and the Western Conference is stacked with superstar caliber guards.

Bradley Beal: This is a surprising one. The Wizards are scorching right now (more on that later), and if this streak had started sooner in the season, Bradley Beal would be on most people’s radar. The often-injured sharpshooter has stayed healthy almost all year, and has played a vital role for the Wizards night after night.

On to the fifth edition of the Rich List, aka Russ Plus Four, and we’ll start with the man himself…

The Rich List

Russell Westbrook:

Russell, and therefore the OKC Thunder, got things back on track after an awful prior week. Seemingly fueled by being snubbed as a Western Conference starter, Russell averaged 32.5 points (led the NBA this week), 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists a night. His turnovers regressed to a more manageable 5.5, and he chipped in 2 steals a contest.

His shooting from the field was still a relatively low 38.7 percent on 26.5 attempts a game. However, he averaged 12 trips to the foul line a game, and he converted on 75 percent of the freebies, which is a little low for him as well. Most importantly, despite Enes Kanter losing a fight with a chair, the Thunder went 3-1 this week, including a thriller against Utah (more on that later).

Isaiah Thomas:

Boston went 3-1 this week, and the Little Giant was once again terrific. Thomas averaged 30.3 points shot 51 percent from the field, 40 percent from deep, and 95.8 from the line.

In addition he added 9.5 assists a night. Thomas has been a superstar all season for the Celtics, and his fourth quarter play this season has been heroic.

Steph Curry:

Umm, Steph Curry has hit his stride this season. In three games this week, the Death Star Lineup went 2-1, including a 49-point drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Steph averaged 30.7 points shooting 50.8% percent from the field, 50 percent from deep and 88.9 percent from the line.

In three games Curry averaged 7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He also only played 33 minutes a night, and sat for the entire fourth quarter after his 25-point third quarter (43 points overall) against the Clippers.

DeMarcus Cousins:

The off-court issues are still a problem to me. However, Sacramento went 3-1 this week, and Boogie is the best center in the league right now. Cousins filled the stat sheet this week with 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds (third in the NBA this week), 6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

His defensive effort is lackluster to say the least most nights, which is inexcusable. That being said, the Kings would be in a lot more trouble than they are already in, if not for the offensive effort Boogie puts forth every night.

Marc Gasol:

Marc Gasol is having a career year at age 32. He added an improbable three-point shot to his repertoire in the offseason, and is averaging a career-high 20.7 points a night for the season. Gasol had a huge, and surprisingly efficient week in leading the Grizzlies to a 2-1 record for the week.

Gasol put up 30.7 points on 56.9 percent from the field, 55 percent from deep, and 93.8 percent from the line. In addition to 6.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.3 blocks for the week. Gasol will be representing the Western Conference in the All-Star Game this year, and with a week like this, it’s easy to see why.

Honorable Mentions:

Paul George :

George had a great week averaging 32.3 points (second in the NBA), and the Pacers were 3-1.

He also threw this down:

Kyrie Irving :

Cleveland went 2-2 this week, but Irving was fantastic, putting up 31.5 points (fourth in the NBA), and 6.5 assists. Apparently, Cleveland still needs a play maker though.

Kyle Lowry:

Lowry put up 31 points (fifth in the NBA), and 6 assists this week, but the Raptors have been terrible lately, and at 1-3 this week, have failed to take advantage of Cleveland’s horrendous play of late.

James Harden:

The Rockets struggled in the win-loss column this week, as they went 1-3, but Harden is still the engine of that team. He averaged 30.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 11.3 assists, which led the NBA this week.

Also, there was this rare defensive highlight from Harden:

John Wall:

The Washington Wizards are the toast of the town lately. They went 4-0 this week, thanks in large part to John Wall averaging 22 points and 10.5 assists (fourth in the NBA).

Check out this step-back floater:

Suffice to say if the Wizards had started the season this way, Wall would have been in the starting backcourt in NOLA.

The Rich List Top Five Highlights

There was a lot to love in the NBA this week, especially the following five plays:

Still Half-Man, Half-Amazing:

Vince Carter is 40 years old. Vince Carter can still do this:

Joel Embiid Dunks on Nene:

What a way to start what would become one of the best games of the week!

Giannis with the Spin-Cycle Assist:

I’ve got no words for this one. Giannis accomplishes so much in one play: collapses the defense, spins, dishes to the wide open shooter, and sets a pick on two defenders to keep him open. Just stop it.

TimberPup Teamwork:

The TimberPups were somehow able to pull off a double save and half-court alley-oop that reeked of Harlem Globetrotter shenanigans:

Russell Westbrook Game-Winner:

Russ puts a dagger through Utah’s heart with the perfect finish to an impressive fourth quarter. It’s amazing to me how wide open Russell Westbrook was on this play.

BONUS! ANKLE BREAKER OF THE WEEK:

Caris Lavert:



Aside from Brook Lopez adding a three pointer to his game, this play is the only good thing to happen to Brooklyn so far this year:

The Rich List Weekly Awards

Sixth man of the week:

Zach Randolph:

Z-Bo moved to the bench for rookie head coach Dave Fizdale, and has since put forth an extremely credible Sixth Man of the Year season that nobody outside of Memphis seems to be talking about. Z-Bo was second in the league amongsbench players with 22.5 points a night, and he led all reserves with 11 rebounds a game. To quote the immortal Notorious B.I.G, Z-Bo’s “been a terror since the public school era.”

Clutch performance of the week:

Two clutch performances really stood out this week, and both players are Thunder Buddies:

Russ vs. Utah:

Dion v GSW:

Defensive Play(s) of the Week

Norman Powell Steal, Dunk on Spurs:

Norman Powell channeled his inner cornerback, reading and intercepting the wayward pass leading to an easy and thunderous transition dunk.

Terrence Jones Rejects LeBron:

When you call yourself the King, it’s even more notable when things don’t go your way on the court. Terrence Jones rose up and denied LeBron at the rim in New Orleans’ stunning win against the reeling Cavaliers.

Draymond Blocks Blake, Dunks on Other End:

This was one of the better two-way plays I’ve seen so far this year. Being able to stay in front of a charging Blake Griffin is no easy task.

Game(s) of the Week

Houston vs Philly:

What’s not to love in this one: James Harden puts up his second 50 point triple-double of the season and Joel Embiid set a new career high 32 points. Plus, plenty of posterizing dunks.

OKC vs. Utah:

The Thunder were able to outlast the Utah Jazz in a mid-season battle between two Western Conference playoff teams. Russell Westbrook had a sensational 4th quarter.

Team(s) of the Week

Washington Wizards, Miami Heat:

Once again, Washington has been the hottest team in the NBA recently, having won 8 of their last 10, and they haven’t lost at home since December 6th. In their last 15 games, Washington is 11-4.

Meanwhile, the supposedly tanking Miami Heat went 4-0 this week. Also, the Heat are on a 7-game winning streak.

The Heat are doing this without Justice Winslow, and Tyler Johnson has missed the last few games as well. Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside are having great seasons for the Heat, and this run, highlighted by the stunning win over Golden State, has been impressive.

Check back next week as the NBA gears up for the All-Star break and the Rich List serves up the best of January 31st to February 6th.

