OKC Thunder Sunday Social Swag and Shade – Zaza This

Clearly this week’s column will reflect two major OKC Thunder events: the second game versus the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook’s snub from the All-Star Game starting lineup. Suffice to say, as I began preparing the column I wondered if Episode 3 would be just a shade and shade column given the week that was, but mixed in with all the shade there were definitive swag moments.

Shade:

Westbrook Omission from All-Star Starting Line-up Shade:

Though Zaza Pachulia will offer plenty of fodder for this segment of today’s column, undeniably the shade of the week by far was Russell Westbrook‘s omission from the starting lineup of the All-Star Game.

*Reads* "Russell Westbrook will not start the All Star Game" pic.twitter.com/vR3gcRl0bG — ThunderousIntentions (@thunderousint) January 19, 2017

Reaction to the snub:

Dude averaging a triple double and not starting in the all star game is wild. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 20, 2017

Kevin Garnett on TNT just called Russell Westbrook not starting the All-Star game "the league's all-time history snub." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 20, 2017

Enes Kanter on Russell Westbrook not being an All-Star starter: "Nobody – not one player – deserves (to start) more than him.” — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) January 21, 2017

Chuck does not agree with Russell Westbrook being left out of starting lineup… "He deserves to be starting. Plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/39YFquxhIo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2017

How is Russell Westbrook not an all star starter!? He is playing out of his mind. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 19, 2017

Russell Westbrook not starting in the #NBAAllStar game is almost as crazy as not running the ball on the 1 w/ a Super Bowl on the line. ???????? — Marshawn Lynch (@MarshawnLynch24) January 20, 2017

Kobe Bryant: NBA Fans Be Ready For 'Intense' Russell Westbrook After All-Star Starter Snub – Lakers Nation https://t.co/Tu6z5iJ96N — Kobe Bryant News (@KobeBryantNews1) January 22, 2017

Leave it to Kanter to make the most obvious statement:

Triple-Doubles All-Star starters (COMBINED)=19

Russ=21 Nobody deserves to start in the all star game over Russ. — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 20, 2017

One evening prior to All-Star Game starter announcements, the Thunder played their second game at Oracle this season. Going in there was already plenty to focus on with no Steven Adams and the on-going Durant-Westbrook feud.

Little did we know there would be so much shade inspired pre and post game, but it was the Zaza shot heard round the world that caused the most commotion.

Warriors Pregame Shade:

Whether some of these tweets were real or just fans showcasing creative thinking, they merit inclusion just for their audacity and humor.

When asked about playing Durant 1 on 1 tonight, Russell Westbrook said, "I've never played 1 on 1 with a WNBA player before. I'm excited." — Joe (@SportTaIkJoe) January 19, 2017

Russell Westbrook is now loudly playing the song "F*CK KEVIN DURANT" by Lil B in the OKC locker room. Can't make this up. — Joe (@SportTaIkJoe) January 19, 2017

Russell Westbrook wearing clothes that surely belong to Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/Q7hBRhqPM6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 19, 2017

Although pregame activity was filled with plenty of shade, no one expected the game would play out in the manner it did. Without Steven Adams most pundits and analysts had the Thunder getting the smack down early.

When the half arrived and the teams were tied at 56 it showcased just how much the OKC Thunder and Westbrook are inspired to beat the Warriors.

Yet, it was the Zaza shot (and,no I don’t mean an alcoholic drink) which blew up social media during and after the game.

Zaza Takes a shot at Westbrook:

At the time of the incident most of the Thunder players backs were turned away. That said, I’m of the opinion one of his teammates should have stepped up and taken a technical foul, just to let the Warriors know this action was unacceptable to the team.

Even the reaction of the fake tough Warriors is unacceptable. Steph Curry is seen laughing when the referee explains the flagrant to Steve Kerr. You can see Draymond Green clapping in the background following the incident.

You can bet Zaza would have thought twice about it if Steven Adams was in the game or on the court. Moving forward, Westbrook made it known post game, he won’t forget the incident. Clearly, February 11th at the Peake, just got a heck of a lot more interesting.

The post game commentary was rife with sarcasm and shade to which Zaza just couldn’t resist adding even more salt to the wound….

As per Tim Bontemps’ article when Zaza was aked if he was looking forward to the February 11th meeting in OKC:

“You know, what? Honestly, I don’t care about next month’s OKC game,” Pachulia said. “All I care about is the next game. It was our 42nd game, we have 40 more to go. So we can’t be waiting for next month’s game.

“Every game is so important, because we have a bigger goal than OKC does: to win the championship. They’re just trying to make the playoffs. Nothing wrong [with that] … I’ve been on that side, too. Nothing wrong with it. But there is amazing talent in this locker room, and as a part of this team. I’m going to worry about this team.”

More from Bontemps (on Zaza’s response to Westbrook saying he would be looking for payback):

Told what Russell Westbrook said, Zaza Pachulia responds: "Bring it on. I'll be in OKC, too." A rivalry is fueled. https://t.co/h3kahASHWT — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 19, 2017

Kevin Garnett had a previous altercation versus Zaza himself. Correct me if I’m wrong, but it sounds like he calls out Pachulia for being a guy who does it for the accolades on court, but walks past you with his head down on the way to the bus.

Stephen A.’s Durant Shade:

Stephen A. Smith has often found himself on my own personal shade list. The irony is half the time he says something I agree with and the other half he says such outrageous things I want to bang my head against a wall.

Notably in the above video Stephen A. tells viewers that Durant did in fact say he left OKC because he didn’t believe he could win with Westbrook.

Moreover the point is made, the manner in which Durant left (read: cowardly) without giving Westbrook a heads up left Russ as the one having to answer why KD left. Suffice to say, February 11th, can’t come soon enough for Thunder fans!

Outside of these two big incidents there was other shade tossed around this week.

Kanter Shade at Trump:

Man, Enes Kanter is starting to become a player I’m equally intrigued by on or off the court.

Kanter had a difficult time hiding his horror over the air ball free throw tossed up by DeAndre Jordan.

Kanter's reaction after DeAndre's brutal free throw airball lollllll ???? https://t.co/OLwjlypIk5 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 17, 2017

Although it didn’t fall under the two main categories of shade this week, I have to admit it made me laugh out loud!

Warrior fan’s signs shade:

The following tweet by Shea Serrano offers the perfect example of an understatement. After all, these fans are in and around Silicon Valley, right?

warriors fans lead the league in homemade laminated signs — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 19, 2017

ESPN Stat:

Not sure if this truly falls into the shade category, but it does deserve mention given it punctuates just how difficult it is for Westbrook to get assists.

I’ve been debating this with a couple of the BBoyz (and Harden fans) for months. Simply put, exchange Westbrook to Houston and Harden to OKC and what would their assist totals be?

I’d wager money Russ would be on pace to set a historic seasonal assist average while Harden might still be doing well, but likely not near his same average.

Thunder are 0-17 on 3-point attempts off Westbrook's passes in the last 3 games — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2017

With this much shade, and difficult as it is to believe there was plenty of swag this week as well.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

I’d be remiss not to touch on the great man and what he meant to each and everyone of us. With the current state of unrest, this day and MLK Jr.’s message has never been more relevant.

Like Christmas Day, MLK Day has become synonomous with the NBA. Each team celebrates and honors Martin Luther King Jr. in their own way. Here’s was the OKC Thunder tribute

OKC Thunder Fan Swag:

While OKC Thunder fans knew it was a long shot for anyone other than Westbrook to make the All-Star team it’s still great to see the fan base fully support the OKC Thunder. This tweet by LaKisha Harris was one of many who did exactly that.

Aside: the article mentioned below is a must read if you haven’t caught it yet: TI’s own Jeremy Lambert drops an amazing rap with Steven Adams as his subject:

More Fan Swag:

Ashley Holcomb sums up what many of us were thinking watching the Russ daggers sent Durant’s way:

this look of disgust god i would run through a wall for Russell https://t.co/Vbc6z0rZka — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) January 19, 2017

Cute fan swag:

Roberson D and D Swag:

If you could give any player on the Thunder a consistent shooting stroke (even from mid range) is there anyone more deserving than Andre Roberson? His defense keeps the Thunder relevant in games and is often over looked simply because his offense is limited. This video however is a nice homage to Roberson’s dunks and blocks this season.

All of @FlyDre21's blocks and steals this season! https://t.co/3jmH7kSPcn — 3 Ball (@3ball_) January 19, 2017

One more on Roberson’s defense as Full Court Prez pointed out his stellar defense on three different Warriors (almost Kawhi-like) in just one possession:

Amazing possession defensively from Roberson pic.twitter.com/3vwzOL2AJN — Full Court Prez (@fullcourtprez) January 19, 2017

Moving forward with the Swag section, one OKC Thunder player was featured almost as much as Westbrook this week and was extremely active in social media.

Just like Zaza could have filled the entire S&S column today, likewise Enes Kanter offered plenty of fodder this week especially in the Swag section. Whether he was being philanthropic, defending Westbrook or cooking up a storm, Kanter was everywhere this week.

Kanter Swag:

Enes trip to hospital

"These kids are amazing and beautiful." Enes Kanter on his visit today to The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital. #bestdayever pic.twitter.com/YiREW8GV1j — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 19, 2017

Special moment between Enes and Rodney at The Children's Center. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/slE78WZqTx — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 19, 2017

Enes was busy during this rare 4-days with no games as he took a family shopping:

VIDEO. It's about "living for others." Enes Kanter takes deserving family ???? at @HomelandStores in Norman https://t.co/k0edjNmL4p — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 22, 2017

I just can’t, this is so funny:

At a cooking show Enes Kanter does in OKC and naturally, this is how he seasons: pic.twitter.com/rxNn2sGkIg — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 21, 2017

Speaking of Enes he sure did his fair share of supporting Westbrook this week, actively retweeting to get Westbrook in to the All-Star Game (in what might be the coolest, swaggiest NBA All-Star tweet):

After what was a tough week at the office, it’s time to pay the cyborg, better known as Russell Westbrook his appropriately due Swag:

Russell Westbrook Swag:

This past week may have felt like Westbrook was the top shade target (not from Thunder fans), so it feels only appropriate to finish this segment with a few selections of Russell Swag.

Russell Westbrook has passed 1988-89 Michael Jordan for most 30-point triple-doubles in a season since 1985-86. https://t.co/DUV61KoNx9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 16, 2017

Though the Thunder lost the game there were still major pluses to take away from Oakland, including OKC’s first half defense. Of course Westbrook did his best to keep the team in it and still delivered an incredible performance highlighted by an incredible block and dunk (hee hee) over Durant:

Russell Westbrook vs. NBA Rims, Volume #11 Winner: WESTBROOK Scoreboard: Westbrook: 8

NBA Rims: 3 pic.twitter.com/yPN7RAT4P2 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 19, 2017

For those wondering what Russell did the day after discovering he would not start in the All-Star Game:

And finally….

Russell Westbrook & James Harden are filling up box scores on a nightly basis and making history in the process. pic.twitter.com/8SJhwxx75h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2017

That wraps up the very busy Swag and Shade week of January 16th through 22nd. This coming week the Thunder are back on the road to play an important match versus the Jazz. They’ll also travel to New Orleans and Cleveland with one home game in the middle versus Dallas. Enjoy your week and remember to return next Sunday for the best social media of the week.

