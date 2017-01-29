OKC Thunder Sunday Social Swag and Shade – Lottery hits

Jan 23, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Oklahoma City won 97-95. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday has arrived. It’s time for TI’s weekly OKC Thunder column: Sunday Social Swag and Shade. Edition 4 features the best in social media for the week of January 23rd through the 29th.

Every Sunday on Thunderous Intentions, we dive into social media to capture the best of the week in OKC Thunder social media, splitting them into two categories: Swag and shade.

Let’s get to it.

Shade:

The “lottery” feud

I know this isn’t relevant to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but this was pretty fun.

Chandler Parsons, the man who signed a max contract this offseason with the Grizzlies, hasn’t exactly done well this season.

If we were to summarize his performance thus far in a gif, this would be the right one:

Parsons, in response to such obvious shade from the Trail Blazers account, tweeted this out:

Portland Trail Blazer C.J. McCollum wasn’t too happy, and decided to strike back:

*insert fire emoji*

Parsons could only muster this response:

Well, he isn’t exactly wrong.

Dec 17, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Best of fan shade

This came from yours truly after the Cavs and Warriors lost to the Pelicans and Heat, respectively, on the same day:

That aside, here’s the best shade from fans over the past week:

Look to the bottom left of the letter:

Player shade

Russell Westbrook taking shots

Russell Westbrook, easily the NBA’s fashion king, was asked by David Aldridge about a picture of Charles Barkley. This was his response:

Players serve up shade directed at their own team:

Two teams had issues with their own squads which led to the complainers getting benched, teammates throwing shade at leaders and a King complaining about his roster (albeit his own demands previously being met resulted in the current situation).

Bullish meldown:

First up Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were extremely vocal about their Bulls teammates efforts (or lack thereof):

In response to Wade and Butler, Rajon Rondo who is already unhappy in Chicago took a shot at the two stars:
Then Kevin Garnett and Rasheed Wallace offered their two cents on the situation since Rondo’s “my vets” reference was speaking to Garnett, Pierce and Allen:

A ‘King’-size tantrum:

Kanter with the political shade:

Enes Kanter is well-known for his outspoken political opinions. When finding out about #MuslimBan, these were his responses:

On to the swag category, starting with none other than Enes Kanter himself.

Mar 18, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) in prayer prior to action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder won 111-97.Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kanter swag:

It’s obvious that Enes Kanter has one of the more lighthearted personalities on this team, and his tweets sure do attest to that.

As you probably already know, he had suffered from a broken forearm due to punching A CHAIR! (boneheaded, I know)

Here, he makes fun of it when seeing UNC head coach Roy Williams, who is seemingly frustrated, direct his anger toward a chair:

Not only that, but he tweets fan art often:

Now on to the best of the past week.

Oct 30, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) reacts after hitting a 3 point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Best of the week

Here, we have Anthony Morrow taking kindly to Curry’s comments about him:

The best of the rest are here:

That’s it for this week’s Social Sunday Swag and shade. Stay tuned for more next Sunday.

