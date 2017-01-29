OKC Thunder Sunday Social Swag and Shade – Lottery hits

Sunday has arrived. It’s time for TI’s weekly OKC Thunder column: Sunday Social Swag and Shade. Edition 4 features the best in social media for the week of January 23rd through the 29th.

Every Sunday on Thunderous Intentions, we dive into social media to capture the best of the week in OKC Thunder social media, splitting them into two categories: Swag and shade.

Let’s get to it.

Shade:

The “lottery” feud

I know this isn’t relevant to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but this was pretty fun.

Chandler Parsons, the man who signed a max contract this offseason with the Grizzlies, hasn’t exactly done well this season.

If we were to summarize his performance thus far in a gif, this would be the right one:

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

Parsons, in response to such obvious shade from the Trail Blazers account, tweeted this out:

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊???? — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Portland Trail Blazer C.J. McCollum wasn’t too happy, and decided to strike back:

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

*insert fire emoji*

Parsons could only muster this response:

@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Well, he isn’t exactly wrong.

Best of fan shade

This came from yours truly after the Cavs and Warriors lost to the Pelicans and Heat, respectively, on the same day:

Your teams are stacked to the roof and still manage to lose to the Pelicans and Heat? Can't relate. — Young Billy Donovan (@GOATlasCosta) January 24, 2017

That aside, here’s the best shade from fans over the past week:

Russell Westbrook when he sees an open shooter in the corner and then after he passes it realizes it is Andre Roberson pic.twitter.com/lk6BaMnuCV — Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) January 27, 2017

Lmao the Bulls benching Butler for a quarter tonight. That organization is such a mess — Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) January 27, 2017

The word re-evaluated in OKC means he is 90% likely out for the season https://t.co/f0XvOliq1L — Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) January 27, 2017

KD really said Steph has no ego???????? — tm3rce???? (@tmerce16) January 29, 2017

Feel like this has to do with a certain snake that's no longer on the team https://t.co/9R1kuyBxQr — Elias (@GAMEWINING3) January 24, 2017

Look to the bottom left of the letter:

Player shade

Russell Westbrook taking shots

Russell Westbrook, easily the NBA’s fashion king, was asked by David Aldridge about a picture of Charles Barkley. This was his response:

45 points.

8 rebounds.

3 assists.

2 steals.

1 postgame roast of Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/YatTO4yZw2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2017

Players serve up shade directed at their own team:

Two teams had issues with their own squads which led to the complainers getting benched, teammates throwing shade at leaders and a King complaining about his roster (albeit his own demands previously being met resulted in the current situation).

Bullish meldown:

First up Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were extremely vocal about their Bulls teammates efforts (or lack thereof):

In response to Wade and Butler, Rajon Rondo who is already unhappy in Chicago took a shot at the two stars:



Then Kevin Garnett and Rasheed Wallace offered their two cents on the situation since Rondo’s “my vets” reference was speaking to Garnett, Pierce and Allen:

A ‘King’-size tantrum:

Kanter with the political shade:

Enes Kanter is well-known for his outspoken political opinions. When finding out about #MuslimBan, these were his responses:

I am still in disbelief about the #MuslimBan

'NO' human should be discriminated for their Race, Religion or Ethnicity.#WeAreAmerica — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 29, 2017

On to the swag category, starting with none other than Enes Kanter himself.

Kanter swag:

It’s obvious that Enes Kanter has one of the more lighthearted personalities on this team, and his tweets sure do attest to that.

As you probably already know, he had suffered from a broken forearm due to punching A CHAIR! (boneheaded, I know)

Here, he makes fun of it when seeing UNC head coach Roy Williams, who is seemingly frustrated, direct his anger toward a chair:

I know man, I hate them chairs too ????

Be careful tho ????

pic.twitter.com/REk7iWzp3e — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 28, 2017

Not only that, but he tweets fan art often:

Now on to the best of the past week.

Best of the week

Here, we have Anthony Morrow taking kindly to Curry’s comments about him:

Buh Lee dat lol proud of my boy and all he's accomplished now. https://t.co/c66236zBaz — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) January 26, 2017

The best of the rest are here:

And you thought the Russ/Zaza beef was serious…. pic.twitter.com/VKtlA0pUFx — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 27, 2017

Just jumped on Instagram. Give me some time. Still figuring it out

I think this is my handle

stevenadams

(wouldn't of guessed it) — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) January 22, 2017

That’s it for this week’s Social Sunday Swag and shade. Stay tuned for more next Sunday.

This article originally appeared on