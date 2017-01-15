OKC Thunder: Sunday Social Swag and Shade, Edition 2

It’s Sunday and therefore it’s time for TI’s weekly OKC Thunder column: Sunday Social Swag and Shade. Edition 2 features the best in social media for the week of January 9th through 15th.

As per the title we dive into social media to capture the best of the week in social media. Swag and Shade features the best in tweets, vines, snap chats etc from the previous week focusing on the OKC Thunder and it’s roster.

With that, I give you the best of OKC Thunder Swag and Shade from the week of January 9th through 15th.

Shade:

Wolves devour Thunder:

Shade comes in many forms, even when it’s not meant to be nasty. I forewarned the Timber Pups were not to be trifled with, but apparently the Thunder didn’t read my game day. In the end, it was a tough night at the office which led to our own Thunderous Intentions team throwing out their own shade regarding the loss:

Great way to start a 9 game stretch involving GSW, SAS, CLE, and other playoff teams……. — False Super Saiyan (@DouGOATlasCosta) January 14, 2017

Although TI writer Yaman Khabbaz tweet demonstrated his disappointment his followers were arguably much more succinct in their outrage. Russell Westbrook took the brunt of the hit from Canadian Josh Eberley’s tweet:

Russell Westbrook with the drunk uncle quadruple-double. pic.twitter.com/VPU3E4Hobs — Josh Eberley ???????? (@JoshEberley) January 14, 2017

The fact Karl-Anthony Towns had a big night only served to point out areas the Thunder need to clean up before their game versus the Kings when they’ll face Boogie Cousins:

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS puts up 29p & 17r, his 10th straight double-double. @Timberwolves over the @okcthunder 96-86. Westbrook: 21p 11r 12a. pic.twitter.com/yIGbaZxMIi — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2017

Missing Ilyasova:

In a tweet that could be listed under Swag, this obvious Sixers fan reiterates thoughts often found in our T.I. articles. And, don’t get me wrong, it’s not like Jerami Grant isn’t appreciated, it’s just that Ersan Ilyasova’s myriad of talents are greatly missed:

thank you @okcthunder for Ilyasova — Josh (@TheRealJosh05) January 15, 2017

Revenge Shade:

Andre Roberson said he felt the Grizzlies "disrespected" the Thunder with the way they launched 3s late in the fourth quarter of a blowout. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 10, 2017

Last time they played, Russ was ejected. Will this be a revenge game? Grizz-Thunder starts now on ESPN/here: https://t.co/YV9Aj7s8eY pic.twitter.com/yhofVgLN2s — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2017

Sabonis Regression:

In what could be deemed shade The Oklahoman writer Brett Dawson provided an eye opening statistic on Domantas Sabonis regression from the perimeter

More specifically this quote from his article provides more insight:

Though Sabonis is hitting 36.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season, he’s made one of his last 19 since a 4-for-6 night at Boston on Dec. 23. And he’s not just having less success from long range. He’s taking fewer chances. In his first 34 games, Sabonis shot 2.4 3-pointers per game. In the past seven, he’s putting up 1.1.

All-Star voting ‘Shade’:

Adding to the Shade this week much of the fodder came from social media focusing on the 2017 NBA All-Star voting.

First up, LeBron James got knocked down a peg by the “LeBrawn (I know it’s spelled LeBron) James” kid who apparently is more of a Boogie Cousins fan:

In a shocking turn of events the "LaBrawn JAMES" kid admits his actual favorite player is… (via @SacramentoKings) https://t.co/c2SFaLQ1ct — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 14, 2017

Speaking of DeMarcus Cousins the Sacramento Kings have been waging a major campaign to get their big man into the NOLA starting lineup. One particular tweet spun a previous Boogie sound bite into a humorous way to get fans voting:

Make it right Twitter… RT DeMarcus Cousins #NBAVotehttps://t.co/RX8Teslxze — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 5, 2017

Many Thunder fans weren’t happy with the second returns of fan votes (Westbrook remained third in voting) and some threw out what I’ll deem as cute shade:

Me: Quit bugging people about voting for the All Star game.

Inner me: Tell everyone and their mama to vote for Russell Westbrook #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/wZz5cOPDkZ — OKC Thunder Gal ⚡⚡⚡ (@okcthundergal) January 13, 2017

I dare you not to laugh:

Kenneth from "30 Rock" is my favourite player on the OKC Thunder. pic.twitter.com/J0TIJSVdv0 — Camel Face Man (@CamelFaceMan) January 11, 2017

Westbrook short list:

And now you can remove the Grizzlies from this list, though I’ll maintain the fact Westbrook did achieve a triple-double versus Memphis in the post season should have counted toward the teams he had already taken down!

And now for some ‘Swag’:

Much of the ‘Swag’ comes from the win versus Memphis as the OKC Thunder laid down arguably the squads most complete performance of the season. There’s also plenty of swag for the Thunder roster, Westbrook’s production and a few other miscellaneous gems:

Grant dunk Swag:

First up the ridiculous throw down by Jerami Grant:

Grant puts the ❗️on the OKC W! Westbrook records another triple-double (23p/13r/12a) in the 103-95 @okcthunder victory over the @memgrizz. pic.twitter.com/IjNxbKW2im — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2017

BREAK THE INTERNET, JERAMI GRANT. https://t.co/oIEv5nMDyr — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 12, 2017

Not to be forgotten was the dunk Grant had earlier in the week versus the Bulls. Not wanting to get posterized Cristiano Felicio tried to move out of the way as quickly as he could:

Russ Lessons in Swag:

Bulls point guard Michael Carter-Williams got his own lesson in humility when Westbrook put him on skates, much to Dipo’s delight :

One of those Russ moves from last night!

RT to #NBAVOTE for Russell Westbrook to start in ASG. pic.twitter.com/51C5H8mRyD — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 10, 2017

Triple-Double Watch Swag:

NBA has made Russell Westbrook must watch TV, they follow his every move, every game. This is a well earned spotlight especially given Russell’s historic setting triple-double production:

It might seem odd to find Andre Roberson in the Swag mix. But, his defense on Andrew Wiggins was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing loss in Minnesota.

Robertson Swag:

Your nightly Andre Roberson is unbelievably good on defense tweet. — Thunder Heads (@OKCThunderHeads) January 14, 2017

Stache Swag:

Whether a factor of match-ups or the regression of Sabonis, we’ve seen much more of the ‘Stache Brothers’ lately and it’s paid immediate dividends:

Enes Kanter for his part exudes joy over the extended playing time with Adams. Seriously is there anyone on the Thunder who provide a happier post game interview or better in game celebrations?

Adams in particular set records this week given his additional offensive usage and ability to finish:

Alley-OOOP from Russ! Steven Adams has set a new career high for made FGs. He's 10/13 for 20 points. ⚡️???? ???????? #NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/sh4am10W3t — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 10, 2017

In fact, I’m sure Adams won’t be starting the All-Star Game, but his fashion deserves a notice just for his audacity of him being exactly who he is (besides even the tweet recognizes he has Swag):

RT if this is your center….

Steven Adams #NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/KYJ4dKsLzK — ThunderNewsDaily (@ThunderNews_12) January 10, 2017

Speaking of fashion:

I mean…………. I have no words:

Thunder Segue:

Yeah, yeah I know they mean another Thunder, but I just couldn’t resist the cutest pair we’ve ever seen hiding from the Thunder:

Thunder buddies in their thunder bunker. pic.twitter.com/VBs2RMSnRQ — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) January 11, 2017

Old school in memoriam Thunder Swag:

Also not the “OKC” Thunder, but no less important, this past week would have been the birthday of former NBA great Daryl Dawkins, may he rest in peace:

Super Sky Point on the B-Day of the late Daryl Dawkins. In his honor, let's all shake down some Chocolate Thunder today. pic.twitter.com/oxbfqZIkyE — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 11, 2017

And of course the OKC Thunder paid appropriate homage to Westbrook’s record setting night:

Team Love:

Yeah we know the Thunder are in the midst of their brutal January road heavy schedule, but they remain among the top Association teams (even the experts think so):

NBA POWER RANKINGS #10:

1. Cavs

2. Rockets

3. Warriors

4. Spurs

5. Raptors

6. Clippers

7. Grizzlies

8. Thunder

9. Celtics

10. Jazz — NBA All Access (@nballaccess) January 9, 2017

Dance Swag:

You’ve no doubt heard Cameron Payne‘s return led to a return of Westbrook and Payne’s pregame dance.

Thunder Buddies https://t.co/w60DfDqR2Y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 12, 2017

But, rumors of Victor Oladipo also joining in have surfaced, and here’s the proof:

Parting Thought:

With just under 2 days left to have your say be sure to get in your votes today and before 11:59 PM EST Monday:

Let's keep it rolling. We want to see The Brodie start in the All-Star Game. RT to vote. Russell Westbrook #NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/yqJOFS9wMR — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 11, 2017

