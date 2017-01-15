OKC Thunder: Sunday Social Swag and Shade, Edition 2

It’s Sunday and therefore it’s time for TI’s weekly OKC Thunder column: Sunday Social Swag and Shade. Edition 2 features the best in social media for the week of January 9th through 15th.

As per the title we dive into social media to capture the best of the week in social media. Swag and Shade features the best in tweets, vines, snap chats etc from the previous week focusing on the OKC Thunder and it’s roster.

As always, Thunderous Intentions hope you enjoy this week’s compilation and invite you submit your suggestions for next week.  Interact with TI on our twitter and facebook page with your favorites from the week.  Keep an eye out weekly as you never know when your tweet or post may get featured in this column.

With that, I give you the best of OKC Thunder Swag and Shade from the week of January 9th through 15th.

Shade:

Wolves devour Thunder:

Shade comes in many forms, even when it’s not meant to be nasty. I forewarned the Timber Pups were not to be trifled with, but apparently the Thunder didn’t read my game day. In the end, it was a tough night at the office which led to our own Thunderous Intentions team throwing out their own shade regarding the loss:

Although TI writer Yaman Khabbaz tweet demonstrated his disappointment his followers were arguably much more succinct in their outrage. Russell Westbrook took the brunt of the hit from Canadian Josh Eberley’s tweet:

The fact Karl-Anthony Towns had a big night only served to point out areas the Thunder need to clean up before their game versus the Kings when they’ll face Boogie Cousins:

Missing Ilyasova:

In a tweet that could be listed under Swag, this obvious Sixers fan reiterates thoughts often found in our T.I. articles.  And, don’t get me wrong, it’s not like Jerami Grant isn’t appreciated, it’s just that Ersan Ilyasova’s myriad of talents are greatly missed:

Revenge Shade:

Sabonis Regression:

In what could be deemed shade The Oklahoman writer Brett Dawson provided an eye opening  statistic on Domantas Sabonis regression from the perimeter

More specifically this quote from his article provides more insight:

Though Sabonis is hitting 36.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season, he’s made one of his last 19 since a 4-for-6 night at Boston on Dec. 23. And he’s not just having less success from long range. He’s taking fewer chances.

In his first 34 games, Sabonis shot 2.4 3-pointers per game. In the past seven, he’s putting up 1.1.

All-Star voting ‘Shade’:

Adding to the Shade this week much of the fodder came from social media focusing on the 2017 NBA All-Star voting.

First up, LeBron James got knocked down a peg by the “LeBrawn (I know it’s spelled LeBron) James” kid who apparently is more of a Boogie Cousins fan:

Speaking of DeMarcus Cousins the Sacramento Kings have been waging a major campaign to get their big man into the NOLA starting lineup. One particular tweet spun a previous Boogie sound bite into a humorous way to get fans voting:

Many Thunder fans weren’t happy with the second returns of fan votes (Westbrook remained third in voting) and some threw out what I’ll deem as cute shade:

I dare you not to laugh:

Westbrook short list:

And now you can remove the Grizzlies from this list, though I’ll maintain the fact Westbrook did achieve a triple-double versus Memphis in the post season should have counted toward the teams he had already taken down!

And now for some ‘Swag’:

Much of the ‘Swag’ comes from the win versus Memphis as the OKC Thunder laid down arguably the squads most complete performance of the season.  There’s also plenty of swag for the Thunder roster, Westbrook’s production and a few other miscellaneous gems:

Grant dunk Swag:

First up the ridiculous throw down by Jerami Grant:

Not to be forgotten was the dunk Grant had earlier in the week versus the Bulls. Not wanting to get posterized Cristiano Felicio tried to move out of the way as quickly as he could:

Russ Lessons in Swag:

Bulls point guard Michael Carter-Williams got his own lesson in humility when Westbrook put him on skates, much to Dipo’s delight :

Triple-Double Watch Swag:

NBA has made Russell Westbrook must watch TV, they follow his every move, every game. This is a well earned spotlight especially given Russell’s historic setting triple-double production:

It might seem odd to find Andre Roberson in the Swag mix. But, his defense on Andrew Wiggins was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing loss in Minnesota.

Robertson Swag:

Stache Swag:

Whether a factor of match-ups or the regression of Sabonis, we’ve seen much more of the ‘Stache Brothers’ lately and it’s paid immediate dividends:

Enes Kanter for his part exudes joy over the extended playing time with Adams. Seriously is there anyone on the Thunder who provide a happier post game interview or better in game celebrations?

Adams in particular set records this week given his additional offensive usage and ability to finish:

In fact, I’m sure Adams won’t be starting the All-Star Game, but his fashion deserves a notice just for his audacity of him being exactly who he is (besides even the tweet recognizes he has Swag):

Speaking of fashion:

I mean…………. I have no words:

Thunder Segue:

Yeah, yeah I know they mean another Thunder, but I just couldn’t resist the cutest pair we’ve ever seen hiding from the Thunder:

Old school in memoriam Thunder Swag:

Also not the “OKC” Thunder, but no less important, this past week would have been the birthday of former NBA great Daryl Dawkins, may he rest in peace:

And of course the OKC Thunder paid appropriate homage to Westbrook’s record setting night:

Team Love:

Yeah we know the Thunder are in the midst of their brutal January road heavy schedule, but they remain among the top Association teams (even the experts think so):

Dance Swag:

You’ve no doubt heard Cameron Payne‘s return led to a return of Westbrook and Payne’s pregame dance.

But, rumors of Victor Oladipo also joining in have surfaced, and here’s the proof:

Parting Thought:

With just under 2 days left to have your say be sure to get in your votes today and before 11:59 PM EST Monday:

