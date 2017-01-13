OKC Thunder: Heather’s Friday Roundup

It may be hard to believe, but we are already a few games into the 2017 Oklahoma City Thunder schedule!

As the season continues, I’ll be here to round up articles, stats, and happenings about your favorite team that you may have missed. Check back every Friday for my weekly recap!

Last Chance to Vote for Your All-Stars

NBA All-Star 2017 voting is almost closed! Make sure you get your votes in by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Monday, Jan. 16. Thankfully, voting is easy. Simply submit one ballot (for up to 10 players) each day through a variety of methods, including Twitter, Facebook, Google, the NBA app, and NBA.com. All current league players are eligible for votes, but we all know who deserves them.

Copy these tweets and hit up your Twitter accounts to vote:

#NBAVote Russell Westbrook is the real MVP!

#NBAVote Steven Adams is a national treasure!

Or, any variation of the above.

Spelling Teachers Have Rough Few Weeks

If you’re going to vote in the All-Star voting, bless you. But, please make sure you’re spelling the name of your chosen player(s) correctly, or that vote just won’t count. If enough people misspell a player’s name, the error could cost them a spot on the team. And that would make both the player, and your elementary school spelling teacher, very upset.

For more, check out this Thunderous Intentions article.

Alex Abrines Dishes It Out

If you haven’t downloaded the Thunder PLUS app (available on both Google Play and App Store), you’re missing out on behind-the-scenes content from your favorite NBA players. Thunder PLUS recently placed a spotlight on Spanish star, Alex Abrines. It’s an exclusive look at Abrines as he cooks with his parents.

New on Thunder Plus! From ???????? to ????????. Cooking w/Alex Abrines. Learn more about the Thunder rookie from the 2 who know him best, his parents. pic.twitter.com/8I9WX9GmJP — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 6, 2017

Be Neat, Retweet

The @okcthunder Twitter account provides countless tweets worthy of sharing on your own Twitter page, and this week’s highlight is great for three major reasons: