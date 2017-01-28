OKC Thunder have much more to fix than Kanter’s broken forearm

Enes Kanter broke his forearm in a fit of immature rage and in turn ended all hope for the OKC Thunder. While Kanter may not be gone indefinitely, the hope for a magical playoff run is all but finished.

Fractured Future

The OKC Thunder are a broken organization. Prior to the idiotic Enes Kanter injury the organization was suffering from a nasty high ankle sprain causing them to limp into the future. Now, however, the Team has a compound fracture that will require extensive offseason surgery.

In the short-term, being without Kanter is a major blow to an offense that was already vulnerable. Russell Westbrook needed more help, even with a healthy Kanter. Yet, Westbrook is stuck on a team with even fewer options.

Before the “forearm heard round the world“, Kanter was one of the few pieces of leverage the Thunder had in a trade scenario. After the chair got its revenge on Kanter, the OKC Thunder have nowhere to go but down.

Hypothetically, if Kanter hadn’t got injured there still wasn’t much hope. Knowing what we know now, does the Thunder organization really want to include Kanter as a cornerstone of the future?

The enigmatic and inconsistent Kanter represented hope for the bench and for the offense. At the same time, his trash talk to Durant while sitting on the bench revealed a major lack of judgment.

Furthermore, the Karate Chop fail further revealed an immaturity incapable of being a major component on a Championship team.

In other words, Kanter needs to grow up while his forearm heals and that still may not be enough.

Kevin Durant may have broken the OKC Thunder but Russell Westbrook seems to be the only person to have any desire to put the pieces back together.

The fracturing of a forearm against an innocent chair highlights the overall brokenness of the OKC Thunder. Nagging team issues and the ripple effect of Kanter’s absence put the Team in an impossible spot.

Someone Call a Doctor

Positive thinking and a positive mental attitude are said to be a major ingredient to success. However, ignoring reality is a sure-fire way to ensure disaster. The reality for the OKC Thunder is an incompetent bench behind a one-man show and a team with very limited assets.

Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams and Victor Oladipo will always be a “positive” for any team and especially for Oklahoma City. Unfortunately, only Westbrook can carry a team to the Playoffs and that will end in about 5 games most likely. What is broken in OKC? A lot.

Riding the Pine:

As has been the case all season, the Thunder bench is an absolute joke. With Kanter, Billy Donovan at least had a respectable SIxth Man he could turn too. Now Billy D has an unproven D-League player like Alex Abrines and the talented but underwhelming Joffrey Lauvergne ready to take Kanter’s role. Jerami Grant does provide athleticism but will not provide instant offense like Enes Kanter.

Ultimately, Sam Presti would have had to trade Kanter or hope for another team to cut an inexpensive veteran after the All-Star break. As it stands now, with Kanter sitting, the Thunder don’t have many options and the bench is only getting worse.

An Untrustworthy Superstar:

Russell Westbrook is a machine: sometimes a scoring machine and other times a turnover machine. Either way, he is always captivating and no one can question his heart or desire to win.

What can be questioned is Westbrook’s ability to be the primary player on a Championship level team. Given his reckless nature and Iverson-like ball domination there should be serious concern in OKC over their reliance on Russell Westbrook.

What high-level star wants to play alongside someone who controls the ball like a Central American dictator? Until Mr. Triple Double becomes Ol’ Reliable there will be cracks in the Thunder foundation.

A Coach who Manages Talent With No Talent to Manage:

Billy Donovan was a quality coach at the University of Florida who was able to bring in talent and manage them successfully. Once he assembled a team full of talent he managed them all the way to history with two National Championships.

The Thunder need to either get more talent or get a Coach who can develop the talent they have.

Donovan is a good coach who excels at designing smooth offensive systems and in managing talent. The downside of a coach like Billy D is that there must be talent on the Roster before he is effective.

Donovan does not develop superstars; he manages them into a cohesive unit.

This Thunder team has very limited talent. The end result is an offense that consists of a few set plays and Westbrook doing whatever he wants, whenever he wants to do it. The Thunder need to either get more talent or get a Coach who can develop the talent they have.

Whether the Thunder make a move at the trade deadline or not won’t completely repair what is wrong with this team.

The Healing

Sam Presti would not have signed Steven Adams and Victor Oladipo to contract extensions this offseason if it weren’t advantageous to the Organization. Consequently, the contracts are also advantageous to other teams in the league.

As much as Thunder fans don’t want to hear it, Oladipo and Adams are the only two pieces of trade leverage they have now. Russell Westbrook is not going to be traded and Presti is not going to blow this team up and start over.

However, if he can get multiple players back by pairing Oladipo with draft picks, for example, he will do it. Whatever the case may be, it will most likely be the offseason before any real change comes to the Thunder roster.

Finally, a look at the Western Conference Standings shows the Thunder to be in solid position to make the Playoffs with or without Kanter. The Triple Double Show will propel OKC to enough wins to stay above the 8th position in the West.

If Kanter can come back in enough time to be a part of a late season playoff push, a 5 or 6 seed isn’t out of the question. Teams like the Nuggets or Kings aren’t going to move past the Thunder.

While the Grizzlies have a chance to make a run up the Standings it is likely that their window has already closed. Even with Durant leaving OKC, the window is still wide open in Oklahoma City. With a little healing and some good decisions Thunder fans can look forward to a bright future – – next year.

