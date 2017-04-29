OG Anunoby Should Get Drafted In The 2017 NBA Lottery

Despite missing most of his sophomore season due to a knee injury, OG Anunoby should be highly considered at the end of the lottery.

When we discuss the 2017 NBA Draft, we think of names like Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson. After a strong showing from so many freshmen this season, teams drafting in this year’s lottery are in store for some fine additions to their squads. But most of these stud freshmen will be gone by the 10th pick.

There’s certainly a falloff in talent, but after the consensus freshmen are off the board, OG Anunoby should be one of the first names called by commissioner Adam Silver.

Anunoby got everyone’s attention after a stellar run in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. He scored 14 points in Indiana’s opener against Chattanooga, making both of his threes. Anunoby then showed his defensive prowess in the next round, locking up Jamal Murray and Kentucky.

When it comes to Anunoby’s NBA potential, he’s still very much a project on the offensive end. His three-point shooting dropped from 44 percent as a freshman to 31 percent as a sophomore. That shooting percentage will likely decide if he ends up being like Andre Roberson or not. I mention Roberson because that’s how special Anunoby can be on defense. His potential on that end alone makes him lottery-worthy.

Defense

Anunoby makes a killing on D. Draft Express has him at 6-foot-8, with a ridiculous 7-foot-4 wingspan. He can thank that wingspan if he has a long NBA career. That length allows him to disrupt passing lanes and generate an abundance of blocks and steals.

When compared to fellow small forward/power forward prospects at the top of this draft — guys like Josh Jackson, Jonathan Isaac, and Jayson Tatum — Anunoby is the only player with a steal percentage of at least 3.0 and a block percentage of at least 5.5, per Basketball-Reference. He accomplished those feats in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

What truly makes Anunoby a unique, outstanding defender is he pairs his extraterrestrial length with power and great foot speed. Anunoby can bang inside with bigs, move his feet on the perimeter and protect the rim.

On this play, Anunoby displays everything mentioned above. He’s the rare guy you can build a defense around and he’s built for the switch-heavy league the NBA has turned into. In addition to this, he’ll generate turnovers via steals and blocks, helping his team get out in transition. So even if Anunoby ends up a minus on offense, he could have a positive impact on that end thanks to his defense.

Conclusion

In an era where shooting is lauded more than ever, Anunoby is a risky investment on the offensive end. But he’s as much of a monster on D as he is a mystery on offense. Anunoby has an amazing frame, absurd length and quick enough feet to guard on the perimeter.

In a draft with plenty of guys with NBA-ready offensive repertoires, teams may be reluctant to draft someone with a limited offensive skill set so high. They may be more comfortable going for someone with cleaner two-way potential like UNC’s Justin Jackson. Yet, Anunoby’s defensive potential should make him an exception to this train of thought.

This might be a bit of a stretch, but Anunoby could have Draymond Green potential on defense as a guy who can guard anyone and anchor a defense. If his shot and feel develop, he’s an All-Star. If the offense never comes, he could still fit the role of a defensive specialist, akin to Roberson on Oklahoma City. That much defensive potential doesn’t come around often enough to pass on Anunoby at the end of the lottery.

