Odell Beckham Jr. shows off insane slam dunk ability (Video)

Check out New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. show off his ability to dunk a basketball like an NBA veteran.

The New York Giants were eliminated two weeks ago by the Green Bay Packers so Odell Beckham Jr. had extra time to work on his basketball game. Beckham is one of the best athletes in the NFL and he’s spent part of his early vacation time showing off his insane hops.

We know OBJ has some of the quickest feet in the NFL and is an explosive downfield threat, but he used that same athleticism that allows him to put up record numbers in the NFL with a basketball in his hands.

Beckham shared some video on his Instagram page that looks like he’s trying out for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon better watch out!@OBJ_3 may be eyeing a spot in the dunk contest ???? (via Odell Beckham Jr./Instagram) pic.twitter.com/iBy3mWuWrv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2017

That’s an impressive display of aerial acrobatics by Beckham who looks like he could be a point guard in the NBA. He certainly has some hops and this video has me thinking about other NFL players who could do something similar.

I think the NBA can spice up their All-Star Weekend with a crossover event where they bring athletes from the NFL and MLB (I know they won’t invite any NHL players) and see who wins a slam dunk contest. Keep the regular slam dunk contest for players like Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon and other non-All-Stars but I’d be more excited about seeing Beckham, A.J. Green, Demaryius Thomas, Jimmy Graham, among others throwing down a slam.

The ratings would be huge. It would be the best All-Star Weekend in the history of the sport and many people would be talking about how great it is. Sad if the NBA doesn’t take me up on this idea and invite Beckham and others to participate in a special slam dunk event.

