NY Knicks (18-22) at Raptors (26-13): Preview

The Knicks visit Toronto for the second time, after which the Raptors will pay them two visits. Can the Raptors continue to punch out Atlantic Division opponents?

The New York Knickerbockers are having another Knicks-like season. They are embroiled in controversy, surrounded by massive grumbling about the roster, the coach, the General Manager. If I close my eyes, I could pretend it’s 2007, or 1997. Every Knicks fan is a disgruntled expert.

New York is attempting that most difficult of projects, a fast rebuild. General Manager Phil Jackson signed or traded for several veterans who were supposed to drag his team back into playoff contention. In theory, that’s still possible, as the Eastern Conference’s middle class has been swirling for weeks. In practice, I think the Knicks will come up short, because they are suffering from defensive woes and roster headaches galore.

Derrick Rose going missing for the Knicks’ game against the Pelicans this week was a shocking event. He’s back now, but if he did it once, he could do it again, particularly since he’s been talking about walking away from the game.

Kristaps Porzingis is the future of Knicks ball, although he’s got a worrisome injury to his Achilles tendon. He’s been worked very hard despite his youth and incomplete body development (could the guy still be growing? He’s already 7’3″), and there’s been sniping that the Knicks could irreparably damage him through overuse.

Joakim Noah was one of those players expected to enjoy a career revitalization as a Knick, but it hasn’t happened. His numbers are poor, and he’s on the wrong side of 30. His contract, which has another 3 years to run after this one, is regularly listed as one of the NBA’s worst.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Make Carmelo Anthony work on D. Their aging superstar(?) can only fill the bucket if he’s on the floor. If the Raptors go at him hard, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is going to have to make a tough decision: pull ‘Melo and come up short on points, or leave him out there to get burned by DeMar DeRozan. Keep Rose out of the paint. The 3-pointer has never been a contributor to Rose’s game, and he’s bumping along this season at a 24.5% rate. He scores using his quick first step to burn his man and get to the hoop. Play him loose; I don’t think he can beat us with jump shots. Punch out their second unit. We don’t know Patrick Patterson’s status, so this may be a pipe dream, but if 2-Pat is out there, we should cream their rotation guys. Not one of them averages nine points or six rebounds. Their best is probably Kyle O’Quinn, a cranky power forward who recently earned a Flagrant-2 for doing a nasty to Anthony Davis. He’s got some game, so doesn’t need the hockey-goon nonsense.

Conclusion & Final Score

The presence or absence of Porzingis (and Patterson) will have a significant impact on this game, but I’m going to make a prediction anyway. The Knicks rank 25th in defense, allowing over 108 PPG. That’s the kind of team the Raptors can feast on.

Raptors 119 – Knicks 106

