Nuggets vs Grizzlies: Redemption Time

The Denver Nuggets fly back to the Pepsi Center tonight to face the defensive minded team, the Memphis Grizzlies, as the Nuggets look for redemption tonight after last night’s loss against the L.A. Lakers.

How much do we all hate when the Nuggets lose. Better yet, how much do we hate when the Nuggets lose to a team that they should not lose to.

I know. The struggle is real. And our young squad knows it too, as they were deeply frustrated at the end of that game, when the Lakers came out with the 120-116 victory.

Denver had a bad second half. Jusuf Nurkic struggled a lot on both side of the ball, Jameer Nelson once again came out short on being the hero, and the team’s energy was completely off as they were completely dominated on the paint.

But hey, what are back-to-back games for?

The Nuggets now need to put that game aside and focus on tonight, when they take on Marc Gasol and his Memphis Grizzlies as they look to redeem themselves. The Nuggets haven’t faced the Grizzlies since November 8, when the game ended with the Grizzlies pulling out victorious after a controversial call, which was then a little too late admitted to be an error.

Well, tonight is a different game, different environment, and for sure, a different Denver team. They will do everything in their power to come out victorious, as they need to fight a little more because Nikola Jokic, Emmanuel Mudiay and Will Barton are all questionable for tonight’s game.

It is a problem of energy, for sure. But if this young team can keep the pace on the Grizzlies, they might pull out victorious and get their 6th straight home win.

What’s at stake? That precious 8th seed in the conference. Denver is just 0.5 games ahead of Portland, so a win tonight is a MUST HAVE. I’ll go out on a limb here and say they pull it off. After all, we are the unpredictable. We are…Mile High Basketball.

