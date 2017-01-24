Nuggets Expected to Sign D-League Standout Johnny O’Bryant to 10-Day Deal

The Denver Nuggets are expected to sign D-League standout Johnny O’Bryant to a 10-day contract after waiving guard Mo Williams hours after acquiring him, according to Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post.

O’Bryant, who currently plays for the Northern Arizona Suns of the D-League, is averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 45% shooting this season. He previously spent two season with the Milwaukee Bucks after being drafted by the franchise with the 36th overall pick in 2014.

O’Bryant attended LSU where he played three seasons under head coach Johnny Jones. He is just 1 of 14 players to tally 1,000 career points and 700 career rebounds for the program.

O’Bryant, who stands 6’9″ and generally plays the four spot, is known as a guy who has a high motor in the paint, scraping hard for rebounds and put back baskets. He can also step outside the paint on knock down the occasional three, shooting around 38% and making an average of 1.1 three pointers per game.

Last week, the Nuggets acquired veteran guard Mo Williams from the Atlanta Hawks only to waive him immediately after in an effort to get closer to the NBA’s salary cap floor. The Philadelphia 76ers then claimed Williams and promptly waived his $2.2 million dollar contract in their own attempt to get closer to the cap floor, negating Denver’s move in the first place. Yesterday, the Nuggets returned the favor by re-acquiring then re-waiving Williams, clearing a roster spot for the incoming O’Bryant.

Once the Nuggets sign O’Bryant to his 10-day deal, the roster will stand at the maximum 15 players.

