Nuggets at Timberwolves live stream: How to watch online

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-28) will host the Denver Nuggets (18-24) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this Northwest Division rivalry game online.

Altitude Sports will carry the game in the Greater Denver area. FOX Sports North will carry the game in the Twin Cities. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Denver enters play at 18-24 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Utah Jazz (29-16) by 9.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Denver won its most recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, 123-98. The Nuggets have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 8-13 away from the Pepsi Center this season.

Minnesota enters play at 15-28 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Jazz by 13 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota won its most recent game on the road against the Clippers on Thursday night, 104-101. The Timberwolves have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 9-13 at the Target Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

TV Info: ALT, FSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Timberwolves will be laying 4.5 points at home to the visiting Nuggets. The moneylines for this game are Minnesota -195 and Denver +170. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 221 points.

A fresher Timberwolves team at home will be the difference in this game. Denver will feel overconfident about being the No. 8 seed in the West on Sunday night. Look fro the Timberwolves to win and cover against their Northwest Division rival.

