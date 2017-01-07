Nuggets at Thunder live stream: How to watch online

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-16) play host to the Denver Nuggets (14-22) on Saturday evening. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling right now, but it isn’t the fault of Russell Westbrook. The talented point guard went off for 49 points in the team’s last outing against the Houston Rockets, but the Thunder fell short in dropping their third consecutive game. On Saturday, Oklahoma City will look to right the ship at home against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver also enters the proceedings in ice cold fashion, as the Nuggets have lost four consecutive games in their own right. The Nuggets suffered a 28-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their last contest and, prior to that, Mike Malone’s team suffered defeats at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors (no shame in that) and Philadelphia 76ers.

The story of this game (and any game involving him) is Westbrook. He is perhaps the leading MVP candidate in the NBA right now while averaging 31.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, and Westbrook could have a field day against the likes of Emmanuel Mudiay and the Nuggets backcourt. If Denver can slow him down, the road team has a chance in this spot, though, as the rest of Oklahoma City’s roster does leave something to be desired.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV Info: Fox Sports Oklahoma, Altitude

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

The good people of FiveThirtyEight indicate that the Thunder have an 80 percent likelihood to stop their losing streak in this spot and that isn’t a surprise. Oklahoma City is the more talented team, largely due to Westbrook, and they appear firmly entrenched in the playoff picture while Denver is on the outside looking in at this stage.

Watching Russell Westbrook play is always a pleasure and Saturday provides another opportunity.

This article originally appeared on