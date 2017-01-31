Nuggets at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-34) will host the Denver Nuggets (21-25) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Denver Nuggets (21-25) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-34). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Altitude Sports 2 will carry the game in the Greater Denver area. Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Denver enters play at 21-25 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Utah Jazz (30-19) by 7.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Denver has won three games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is 9-14 away from the Pepsi Center this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 16-34 on the year and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (41-7) by 26 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost three games in a row, has gone 2-8 in its last 10 and is 11-13 as the home team this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: AL2, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be getting three points at home from the visiting Nuggets. The associated moneylines for this game are Denver -150 and Los Angeles +130. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 227.5 points.

Swallow the three points and take the Nuggets to win this game. Denver has not yielded the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference since claiming it over two weeks ago. Look for the Nuggets to continue to push towards .500 with a win over the Lakers on Tuesday night.

