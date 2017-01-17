Nuggets at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-30) will host the Denver Nuggets (16-23) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on tap for Tuesday, Jan. 17. One of those games in the Western Conference will be between the Denver Nuggets (16-23) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-30). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Altitude will have the telecast in the Greater Denver area. Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Denver enters play at 16-23 on the year and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Utah Jazz (27-16) by nine games in the Northwest Division standings. Denver has won two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 7-12 away from the Pepsi Center this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 15-30 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (35-6) by an enormous 22 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost four games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is 10-12 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: NBA TV, ALT, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be laying two points at home to the visiting Nuggets. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -130 and Denver +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 228 points.

The Lakers clearly play better at home. With Denver being a mediocre road team, this could be the closest game on the schedule for Tuesday night. Look for the Lakers to end their four-game skid with a win at home over the Nuggets.

This article originally appeared on