Nugg Love Roundtalk: All-Star Reserves Selection Special

The Western Conference All-Star reserves are scheduled to be revealed Thursday night on TNT. Who do we think will make the cut?

Thursday night, the NBA will officially announce the remaining players who will make the All-Star rosters. Of course, they will only be revealing the All-Star reserves, as the starters were named last Thursday, January 19th.

The revelation of the All-Star starters was met with much controversy in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Many people felt that Russell Westbrook, who’s averaging a triple double on the season, and Isaiah Thomas, who’s averaging nearly 10 points per fourth quarter, were snubbed from an honor they rightfully earned.

That begs the question: will there be any snubs from the reserves too?

If so, could that be another reason to overhaul the All-Star selection process?

Unfortunately, we here at Nugg Love don’t have the answers for the second question, but we can help answer the first… well, kind of. We decided to select the remaining roster for the Western Conference All-Star team. So without any further ado, here’s who we believe should be the reserves:

Russell Westbrook-

Not much justification has to be done here, the guy is averaging a triple double and his team is on pace to make the playoffs despite not necessarily being that talented or deep. He should be a lock on 100% of basketball fans’ reserve selections. While we are talking about Westbrook, him not starting isn’t really an issue to me. Fans never count the amount of times a player started an All-Star game when looking back at a player’s career, just that they made the team. He is my pick for All-Star game MVP, again.

Mike Conley-

Chris Paul going down with a thumb injury a few weeks back has opened the door up for Mike Conley to make his long-awaited All-Star game debut. Conley has been in the discussion for a number of years now but has ultimately been left on the outer thanks to the incredible guard depth in the Western Conference. He is averaging a career best 18.9 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists and is a defensive stud. The fact that the Grizzlies are 26-20 also holds him over other candidates like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

DeMarcus Cousins-

Draymond Green recently said that DeMarcus Cousins is the best big man in the game and it’s hard to argue against his claim. His 28 points per game are not only a career high, but also places him 5th in the entire league in that category. We all know the rebounding numbers are there, but his 4.3 assists per game may take many by surprise as may his 3-point percentage of nearly 38%. The guy is near unstoppable when he gets going and is one of the few players destructive enough to win games single-handedly.

Marc Gasol-

Two Grizzlies players on the All-Star team? Yes. Marc Gasol has been absolutely spectacular on both ends of the floor for David Fizdale this season. He is arguably the most consistent and reliable center in the entire league at the moment and his basketball IQ continues to be among the best. The addition of the 3-point shot has been a welcomed addition to Gasol’s already well-rounded game and he has been terrific down the stretch of close contests.

Draymond Green-

There are so many things to love about Draymond Green’s game. His ability to legitimately guard every position is astounding, as is his leadership skills and willingness to get on every single teammate if they mess up. His averages of 10.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds show he is the motor that makes this historic Warriors team run at full steam.

Klay Thompson-

When Klay goes off on one of his major scoring outbursts, he is one of the most enjoyable players to watch. His 60 point game earlier this season was phenomenal and he continues to be one of the premier guards in the league. He is currently shooting 46% from the field including 39% from deep while averaging 21.1 points per contest. Klay continues to move excellently without the ball and his defense has always been an underappreciated part of his game. The Warriors deserve four players in the All-Star game.

Rudy Gobert-

My final All-Star reserve slot came down to either Rudy Gobert or Gordon Hayward. Ultimately, I’ve gone with Gobert due to the fact he is the defensive anchor on the leagues best defensive team. The Jazz give up a league low 95.3 points per game, almost 3 points lower than the second placed Spurs. Gobert is an absolute menace in the paint and his 2.5 blocks per game leads the league. They don’t have a stat for altering shots in the paint, but if they did, I’m sure Gobert would lead that, too.

Russell Westbrook-

Do I need to explain this to y’all? Do I need to explain why a guy who’s averaging 30.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 10.4 APG needs to be an all-star? I don’t think I do. But I really do need someone to explain to me WHY IN THE BLUE SKY is Westbrook not a starter? I guess the NBA is that weird. But anyways, this is an obvious one. And looking at how things are right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if Westbrook wins the MVP Award for a third straight year.

DeMarcus Cousins-

Another one that I can’t get my head on. How does the best center in the league right now (yes, I said it), is not a starter on the All Star team? This guy is absolutely phenomenal. He’s averaging 28 PPG and 10.2 RPG in 34 minutes . Above all this and what is absolutely surprising to me, he’s still in Sacramento. And he’s the main reason they win. He’s a dominant force in every aspect of the game, and there is no doubt he deserves that spot.

Karl-Anthony Towns-

I’m going to be honest with you people. I am not a fan of KAT. But I have to admit, he’s on his way to be one of the greatest centers that this era has seen. Just like Cousins, Towns can put the ball on the floor with ease, has a great shooting percentage, can attack the basket at his own pace and he can defend. No surprise he was Rookie of the Year this past season (and won the Skills Challenge…wow) and it won’t be a surprise if he gets the invitation to the All Star team. But his numbers speak for themselves. Averaging 22 and 12 and has the ceiling to keep improving every year.

Gordon Hayward-

My God, do I hate the Jazz. But Gordon Hayward is becoming one of the most threatening small forward in the league right now. He’s averaging 21.8 PPg and 5.7 RPG (both career highs!), and he’s shooting an amazing 40% on 3FG%. The Jazz have finally come out of the basement and they are now 5th in the Western Conference and there si no doubt that Hayward has been one of the reasons for that. he deserves to be an All Star. No questions asked.

Chris Paul-

Yes, there is little chance that Paul would be able to make it to the All Star Game. But his amazing playmaking skills and scoring ability is what have kept the Clippers a fighting franchise. He’s averaging a little below 18 PPG and 10 APG in just 31 minutes (career low), so even when his minutes are decreasing, he’s still putting up respectable numbers. And let’s face it. Chris paul is still the best TRUE point guard in the league. What would the All Star be without him? Get CP3 in there!

(Alternate: C.J. McCollum)

Damian Lillard-

Now, you might say that he’s here because he didn’t make it last year. Maybe…maybe not. But there is no doubt that he deserved to be there last year and there is no doubt that he deserves to be there THIS year as well. Dame is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds (both career high) and 5.9 assists. The Trailblazers still haven’t figured out the way to stay in a positive record, but that certainly isn’t Lillard’s fault. He’s playing like a star because he is a star. And he needs to be there on February 19th .

Marc Gasol-

This guy is having an amazing season, averaging a career high 20.1 PPG and keeping the Grizzlies a playoff team even when people said that they would fall. What has Gasol added to his arsenal? A lethal three-point shot that have ended a couple of games for the Grizzlies this season. Marc is still pretty valuable to the NBA and he has created a reputation to be one of the most complete centers in the league right now. So, there is no questioning this one. Gasol needs to be there.

Nikola Jokic-

Jokic really deserves to be there. This man just recently passed LeBron in terms of offensive rating. You know you are special when a 23 point, 11 rebound, and 6 assist performance doesn’t even surprise anyone anymore. He is an up and coming star and soon will be recognized by the entire league. Some are even saying he is better than Porzingis. Look at who he’s kept up with recently. Towns, Jordan, and Gobert? Yeah, this man is legit and deserves to be there.

Russell Westbook-

Mr. Triple-Double himself. I don’t understand how anyone could leave him off an All-Star team this season. I am not even a fan of his and I even acknowledge what he is doing is special. This man’s feats are something we haven’t seen since the days of Oscar Robertson. In all honesty, he should be starting over Curry.

Karl-Anthony Towns-

Towns has no idea what a sophomore slump is because he is not going through one. He has solidified himself as the alpha male on Minnesota which has made Wiggins the 2 nd go-to option (and if you are Wiggins, there is no shame in that.) Towns is averaging 22.4 points per game on an effective field goal percentage of 53.4%. Enough said.

Damian Lillard-

Remember when this man was an MVP candidate this season? Guess what, if this were any other year, he probably would still be in the running. This season is unique though with the emergence of James Harden and Russell Westbrook taking over the league with their individual efforts. It is time to stop snubbing this man.

Gordon Hayward-

I know this seems like an odd selection, but if you watch Hayward play, you will see why I am selecting him. This guy is Utah’s best weapon and the most underrated player in the league. He has a true shooting percentage of pretty much 60% which means he is one of the most potent scorers this season. Oh, and he is also not a bad defender either.

DeMarcus Cousins-

Cousins may be a controversial figure, but his numbers make him deserving of an All-Star nod. Plus, can we please stop with forgetting about centers in All-Star games?! Anyway, the Kings big man is averaging a career high in points per game and a career high in assists per game as well. When you consider he is averaging this many assists when no one else of his caliber is on his team, then you quickly recognize why he is an All-Star.

C.J. McCollum-

McCollum gets the nod over Thompson for me since he has been more consistent this year in my opinion. He is averaging a career high in points and is one of the main staples of the Trail Blazers. He and Lillard form a deadly duo and McCollum deserves the nod this year in my opinion.

Alex of Dig in Denver (@alex21thegreat):

Russell Westbrook-

He is averaging a triple double. Enough said here.

DeMarcus Cousins-

I consider Cousins the most talented and skilled big man in the game of basketball. He has an array of moves down low, he has expanded his shooting every season, and is now a legitimate threat from the 3-point line. He is shooting a career high (37.4%) from downtown. He has the total offensive package. There is no doubt that he should be a reserve.

Rudy Gobert-

Gobert is a legitimate candidate for defensive player of the year this year and leads the entire NBA in DRPM (Defensive Real Plus Minus) and blocks per game. The Jazz are sitting at the 5th seed right now, and Gobert has been a huge reason for this young team’s success.

Draymond Green-

Green continues to be one of the best all-around players in the game on both sides of the court. His intensity is unmatched and he is always willing to take on the challenge of guarding the best of the best. He is ranked 4th in DRPM in the NBA and is ranked third in steals. He doesn’t put up the crazy offensive numbers of a Russell Westbrook or a James Harden, but he does a little bit of everything for the Warriors.

Gordon Hayward-

This is when it starts to get tough. For me, I had to choose this slot for either Hayward or Klay Thompson. Hayward straight up has better numbers this season, so I had to go with him. The addition of Durant has affected Thompson’s numbers this year for sure, but I believe Hayward deserves this spot. Hayward is averaging a career high in points per game this season, and his field goal percentage is the highest of his career aside from his rookie season. He also has career highs in rebounds per game and free throw percentage. He is the go to scorer for the Jazz, and it does seem odd to have two Jazz players in the all-star game, but they are on the rise and it all starts with Gobert and Hayward.

Karl-Anthony Towns-

Towns is one of the young rising stars in the NBA and is averaging a double-double this season. Along with his offensive game (which will only get better and better), he is a solid rim protector and shot blocker. One day, Towns has a chance to be the best player in the NBA. It is amazing how good he already is at 21 years of age.

Chris Paul-

Before CP3 got injured, he was having a sensational season on both sides of the ball. He is ranked 5th for DRPM in the NBA, he is the league leader in steals per game, top ten in PER, and is top five in assists per game. He continues to be the best two-way point guard in the game. He doesn’t blow you away with his scoring because he is always pass first. Due to his thumb injury, he will need to be replaced for the all-star game.

(Alternate: C.J. McCollum)

Damian Lilllard-

Look, if I’m being completely honest here, I think that C.J. McCollum probably deserves this nod a little more than Lillard does this season. But I’d rather not feed into the narrative by sleeping on Dame’s ability. This is also acts as an apology of sorts for not putting him into the all-star game last season, when he more than deserved this honor.

Russell Westbrook-

I… I don’t think I should really have to explain this, right?

DeMarcus Cousins-

BOOOOOOGIIIIIEEEEE!!!!

Draymond Green-

I love everything about Green’s game. He can play as the dominant ball-handler for Golden State’s offense, guard every position imaginable and rebound with the best the NBA has to offer. The best part is that he does so by being the most hated player on the most hated team in the Association. For many people, that’s a bad thing. Not for me.

Rudy Gobert-

Gobert is too phenomenal to even consider leaving him off this list. He’s gotten the better of nearly every big man he’s matched-up against this season, and he’s done so by displaying his incredible rebounding capabilities as well as his highly developed offensive skill-set. Ultimately, he’s done everything possible to become a top-3 center in the NBA, and I think he’s done just that.

Chris Paul-

Much like Russell Westbrook and DeMarcus Cousins, I don’t think there should be any argument against naming Chris Paul an all-star. Before going down with a thumb injury, Paul was in the middle of one of the best seasons in his career. The only question should be, who should replace him.

(Alternate: Mike Conley)

Marc Gasol-

It probably seems pretty weird that the Memphis Grizzlies, of all teams, would be sending two all-stars to this game. Especially considering they are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference. But I think it’s fair to say that without Conley and Gasol, the Grizzlies could very well be the worst team in the West. That’s just how good they’ve been playing this season (and it’s also how bad their supporting cast has been).

