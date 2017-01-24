Nugg Love Discussion: The State of Jameer Nelson’s Place in Denver

As soon as the Nuggets lost Sunday against the Timberwolves, their back-up point guard Jameer Nelson came under intense scrutiny.

I’m sure you all know by now that the Denver Nuggets just lost another heart-breaker on Sunday night, only this time to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, you may not already know that the outcome of the final seconds of the game have caused heavy scrutiny to fall upon one of the Nuggets players.

That player is Jameer Nelson.

As time was expiring in the game, it was Jameer Nelson who handled the ball while the Nuggets were down by two for the last possession of the game. Well, to say that fans are disappointed in how that played out would be an understatement.

Since then, people have been calling for Denver to give him the boot, or even for him to retire. This has been a pretty divisive topic on social media, and Nugg Love is no different. We have had varying opinions on this subject, so we decided to let all of our voices be heard on this matter.

Without any further ado, here’s a quick Nugg Love roundtalk on Jameer Nelson’s future with the Denver Nuggets.

Has Jameer Nelson’s experience added anything valuable to Denver’s young core?

Oh absolutely. I have no doubt he makes NBA life easier for our young guys. Us fans only see a glimpse of what happens with the team on a daily basis. We don’t see or hear all the mentoring Jameer would undoubtedly be doing behind-the-scenes, in practices and on long road trips. This guy was a key member of an Orlando Magic team that played in the ’09 Finals. He knows what it takes despite being past his prime on the court. He would be teaching the younger players about being a successful pro on a daily basis.

Yes, there is no doubt that Nelson can be a great leader for the young rookies, but it’s kind of frustrating seeing Nelson MAKING those rookie mistakes. Just because of the horrible decision he took against Minnesota on Sunday we can’t just say he’s useless. Maybe he just needs to back down and let the young guys take over. The Nuggets cannot risk any more games like this.

I don’t think there should be any doubt as to the impact that Nelson has had on this team. His experience is more than worthwhile for any team, even more so for a team as young as Denver is. They need as much guidance as possible going forward and I truly believe that Nelson can give them that.

If Nelson has truly taught them anything, it’s what not to do in the clutch situations. He obviously hasn’t taught them anything about good shot selection, as we have seen the shots Jameer throws up, and I honestly believe that if we do not move away from him, then Jamal Murray needs more time as the back-up point guard. I understand that we are a younger team, but we do not need experience that bad if Jameer is going to just throw away games, especially in the middle of a playoff run.

I think Jameer’s experience is left at the locker room door, not on the court. We have heard that he is always the loudest of the guys, the teammate when he gets up to tell a story, everyone listens. If we are talking on the court? More of the gold standard of what NOT to do with the ball at the end of the game.

Is it time for Denver to move on from Jameer Nelson?

I’ll play devil’s advocate here and say no, its not time to move on from Jameer. At least, not completely. He still brings a lot of offensive prowess to the team, however it needs to be channeled better. I’d like to see his minutes lessened to about 10-12 per game with greater focus on pushing pace and getting other guys involved rather than launching ill-advised 3’s. Let the game come to him when it comes to shooting the ball. At this point, Jamal Murray should be getting the majority of back up minutes behind Mudiay.

Absolutely. But as much as I hate to admit it, Nelson isn’t that bad. Ever since he came into the league, he has been an above average point guard, a pretty good shooter and a great voice in the locker room. But Nelson has to realize that time changes and that the things that he once did in his great days, can’t always be done here in the Mile High City. Often we have seen Nelson try to be a hero, and often we have seen how games slip away from the Nuggets. His experience is valuable, but in my opinion, Malone should be giving more minutes to the rookies (*cough cough* Jamal *cough cough*) and limit Nelson’s playing time.

Absolutely not! I honestly have no idea why anyone would think it’s time to get rid of Nelson. Like I said before, his experience is immeasurable for Emmanuel Mudiay’s development going forward. The two are near physical opposites, and it’s important for Mudiay to grow his playing ability under the leadership of someone who’s led a team to the NBA Finals. I also don’t believe that he should take a smaller role within the team.

At the beginning of the season, I thought Nelson could be a good player. I thought his experience would help younger players like Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray. I guess experience can only get you so far, as he has had much more bad moments than good ones. Not only that, but his experience has not had much of an effect on the players. Of course, one of the main things that Nelson does that he shouldn’t is that he always tries to be the hero. There are other players on the team that can take a smarter shot at the end of a game than him, but yet he still tries to make a game winner. Most of the time it’s not even a smart shot, but he forces it up to the rim. He’s wasting a roster spot in Denver, and it is time for him move on.

When I used to think of the name Nelson, I used to think of the Simpson bully who would go “haaa haaa” when things would go wrong. A character that no one wants around on the show. Now we have another Nelson that no one wants around the show. I still get the same cringe feeling after something goes wrong at the hand of Nelson. PLEASE GET JAMEER OFF THIS TEAM.

