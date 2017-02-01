Norman Powell dunks on Anthony Davis, Kyle Lowry hits OT game-winner for Raptors

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Raptors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 108-106 in dramatic fashion, as Raptors All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, with the game tied in overtime, hit a DIFFICULT step-back jump shot with only seconds remaining:

Lowry finished with 33 points (11-21 FG), 10 assists, and 4 rebounds, marking the first time in his career that he has recorded three straight games of 30+ points.

Lowry wasn’t the only star for the Raptors. Swingman Norman Powell showed off his stellar dunking ability by throwing down a jam all over (what was once believed to be the impenetrable) Anthony Davis:

The Raptors continue to prove, in all facets of the game, that they belong among the NBA’s elite.

