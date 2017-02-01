On Tuesday night, the Toronto Raptors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 108-106 in dramatic fashion, as Raptors All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, with the game tied in overtime, hit a DIFFICULT step-back jump shot with only seconds remaining:

Kyle Lowry Clutch. pic.twitter.com/BR6IXfm1ga — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2017

Lowry finished with 33 points (11-21 FG), 10 assists, and 4 rebounds, marking the first time in his career that he has recorded three straight games of 30+ points.

Lowry wasn’t the only star for the Raptors. Swingman Norman Powell showed off his stellar dunking ability by throwing down a jam all over (what was once believed to be the impenetrable) Anthony Davis:

Norman Powell is not afraid to go right at Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/b0EkHRiMCq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2017

The Raptors continue to prove, in all facets of the game, that they belong among the NBA’s elite.