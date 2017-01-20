No Need for the Boston Celtics to Be Concerned With Al Horford

Boston Celtics and fans should not be concerned with Al Horford

After signing the Atlanta Hawks‘ 9-year veteran Al Horford to a max deal, expectations elevated for the Boston Celtics.

Horford was viewed by fans and staff alike as a great fit for the Celtics,however, fans have been losing hope as of late due to Horford’s recent performances. It is true to say that he has had his ups and downs but fans must realize that it takes time to set in to a new environment.

It is no secret that Horford became a 4-time all star by luck and fan votes (insert Zaza Pachulia joke here). The big man has worked hard to make a mark as one of the best bigs currently in the league and will have his ups and downs just like any other player.

Even though Horford only scored five points in Wednesday night’s loss to the Knicks, he did rack up 10 assists and seven rebounds to make up for it.

Just because Horford has his stints in one column, doesn’t mean that he won’t be making up for it in the others. It is also important to realize that he played strictly as a center for nine seasons in Atlanta, while he currently serves as the Celtics’ starting power forward.

Originally, Horford played as a power forward in college and never cared for being a center. Horford now can play the game the way he prefers to play it, which will take time to adjust to.

Horford will not let his few poor performances for the Celtics dictate his future, as he will continue putting in work and getting the job done. Horford will continue to make more strides in his game and remain as one of the better big men that the league has to offer.

Celtics fans, staff, and analysts alike, Horford’s first of four seasons for the Celtics should be of no concern as he will continue to make up for his mistakes.

