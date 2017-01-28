No Enes Kanter means no trade for Oklahoma City this season

With Enes Kanter unavailable it is almost impossible for the Thunder to make a serious trade before the deadline. Why should they make one at all?

When it comes to trade value, a quick look at the Oklahoma City Thunder roster is depressing. The Thunder have a lot of interesting pieces; the problem is virtually all of them are young and inconsistent.

Are we sure what Jerami Grant’s ceiling is? Or if Alex Abrines is ever going to be able to defend NBA guards?

These questions are what made Enes Kanter so valuable to Sam Presti. Kanter is a bona fide talent in the league-teams knew they would trading for a potential 20-point a night scorer. But with his injury Presti lost the one player where teams would be sure of the talent they were trading for.

If I’m weary about the youngins, I’m sure Presti (and the rest of the league) feels the same way. Virtually every player in OKC is a secondary piece: that is they rely on others to get them open shots. Not everybody in the league can be a playmaker, but pinpointing the value of a role player is much more difficult than a star.

We think the Grant’s and Abrines’ of the Thunder can be fantastic pieces on a championship contender. They all have skills that translate to the NBA: Abrines’ shooting, Grant’s length/athleticism, Andre Roberson’s defense…the list goes on. But because of their age they could evolve into more than just a side-piece. Or they could flame out of the league in a couple years.

That mystery factor is precisely why Presti should back away from the trade market for the time being.

Kanter’s set to be re-evaluated in four weeks. The Thunder can use those four weeks (or more depending on the healing) to evaluate their talent without Kanter. Enes has been on the trade market ever since he signed his current contract, but now is the first time Presti and Billy Donovan can see what their team looks like without the Big Turk. That opportunity is strangely a good thing.

What if the front office realizes they have a different hole without Kanter than they were expecting? These four weeks provide intel on how OKC plays without the 24-year old. Than you factor in the current state of the team. Would a February trade (especially without Kanter) make the Thunder good enough to win a title? No.

Instead of making a seemingly inconsequential move, Sam Presti should focus his efforts in Oklahoma. Don’t worry what the rest of the NBA is doing during this trade deadline. Look at YOUR team Mr. Presti. Figure out exactly what Abrines is going to become. Decide if Roberson’s offensive ineptitude is still worth $15 million a year.

Just don’t make a deal for the sake of a deal.

