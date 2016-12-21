No changes for the Pistons’ starting unit vs Grizzlies

The Detroit Pistons changed plans for their starting unit when Jon Leuer got into a car accident on his way to shootaround this morning.

The wait is over, the Detroit Pistons’ starting lineup has been announced. It is… the same starting lineup that has played each game since Reggie Jackson returned.

In an awful turn of events, Jon Leuer got into a car accident on the way to shootaround this morning. That changed Stan Van Gundy’s plans, naturally, and the starting unit will remain the same.

Fear not, however, Leuer is feeling good enough to play tonight, and wanted to start.

According to Van Gundy:

We’re going to go back to the same starting unit tonight because we had an incident. The guy we were going to insert into the starting lineup was Jon [Leuer]. Jon got into a car wreck this morning on his way to shootaround. He’s going to be able to play tonight but I found out literally right before I walked out here. We had to get prepared, he wasn’t at walkthrough, nothing, we had to get prepared. He would have started tonight, but he got in a car wreck at about 45 m.p.h., air bags deployed and he was pretty banged up. But he’s gonna go.

We do know that Leuer was going to be the starter in place of either Marcus Morris or Tobias Harris, and that no shuffle at point guard was coming. Van Gundy declined to answer when asked if his plan was to replace Morris or Harris.

So officially, the starting lineup will consist of Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Morris, Harris and Andre Drummond.

This article originally appeared on