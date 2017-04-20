Nikola Pekovic Is A Big Reason For Minnesota Timberwolves’ Failures

Minnesota Timberwolves center Nikola Pekovic missed the entire 2016-17 season due to a foot injury that has plagued his career.

At one point in his career, Nikola Pekovic looked like the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ long-term center. Because of that, the Wolves awarded him a max contract before the start of the 2013-14 season. The contract was a five-year deal worth $60 million. Pekovic never lived up to his contract value. The Timberwolves should have paid attention to the red flags during Pekovic’s first three seasons.

The closest Pekovic ever came to playing an entire season was his rookie year. He ended up playing 65 games for the Wolves that season. As a 25-year-old rookie, he averaged 5.5 points a game. In addition to points, he pulled in 3.0 rebounds a game. A pretty average rookie year for a center all around. He missed games due a sprained ankle, the flu and a strained hip.

Pekovic played much better during the 2011-12 season. He improved his points per game to 13.9. Similarly, he improved his rebounds per game to 7.4. Unfortunately, he only played in 47 games that year. He missed games because of ankle bone spurs, strained adductor, sore foot and a sore ankle. A pattern of injuries grew apparent despite his effective play.

Playing for a contract in 2012-13, Pekovic put on a clinic in the paint. He averaged 16.3 points a game. That made this the second year in a row he increased his points per game. Furthermore, he increased his rebounds per game with a career high of 8.8. Relatively speaking, he came close to playing a full season with 62 games played. The games he missed were due to a sprained ankle, thigh contusion, abdominal strain and calf contusion.

After Nikola Pekovic put up consistently improving numbers, the Minnesota Timberwolves wanted to lock him up. His numerous injuries appeared minor enough to sign him for the next five years. After the 2012-13 season, they did just that.

The next season Pekovic continued to produce after his big pay day. He put up 17.5 points per game, which is his career-high. In addition, he averaged 8.7 rebounds a game. Once again he missed a decent portion of games due to an ankle injury, playing in 54 games in 2013-14.

After that Pekovic’s career quickly diminished. In 2014-15 he only played 31 games. Then in 2015-16, he only played in 12. His foot never recovered despite rehabbing most of that season. He missed all of the 2016-17 season too.

Having a player on the roster that only played 42 games in three seasons crushes a rising team like the Wolves, even more so because Pekovic was the second highest paid player on the Timberwolves in 2016-17, making $12.1 million. It does not look to be getting better anytime soon for the big man either. Eurohoops.net reported the following from Nikola Pekovic.

“Two years ago I struggled with my injury, I was mentally exhausted. This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain.”

Things would be different if the Wolves didn’t sign Pekovic to a five-year deal. The Timberwolves need another solid player in their frontcourt, and $12.1 million a year will help solve a lot of the team’s positional problems.

The Wolves now see light at the end of the tunnel. Bobby Marks reported that the Wolves can retire Pekovic’s salary. Once his salary officially comes off the books, the Wolves hold an excellent position for the upcoming offseason. Expect them to trade for a big-name player or be more aggressive during free agency with the extra cap space.

