Nikola Jokic, The Real Deal, Is Injured

Nikola Jokic has become the Denver Nuggets. We are now the Nikola Nuggets. The Joker has made the rest of the league gasp and awe at his meteoric rise. But now, he’s injured.

Nikola hit the floor hard after defending the rim on a drive by Phoenix’s Devin Booker in the fourth quarter of the Thursday night game at Pepsi Center.

And the Nuggets gasped and cringed when the meteor fell. Crash!

And the Real Deal was writhing in pain on the floor. His knee? His hip? Our future?

The game stopped. The playoff drive stopped. The entire season stopped.

We used to think that Coke was the real thing. Now we know that Jokic is the Real Deal. Without him, regression. Without him, demise. Without him, lottery pick again.

The Denver bench was about Nikola like a pack of elephants defending their young. He hobbled up in pain and was carried to the locker room.

The Nuggets finished the game, and for Nikola’s sake, prevailed 127-120 over the Phoenix guards Thursday night at The Pepsi Center. A relatively full Pepsi Center we might add.

The X-Rays came out negative. After Nikola’s locker room rest, his smile came out positive. And the rest of the team came out with a “Thank God.”

It’s not over yet. An MRI is scheduled for Friday to determine the extent of the damage if any. His team and Coach Malone will know soon about the extent and ramifications of the injury.

Too dependent on one player? Too many minutes?

NBA basketball will know soon about the extent of the injury. The Real Deal may be the most potent rising star in the NBA galaxy.

For now, “Whew.” So we have to ask: Is it bad to be so dependent on one player? Would the team react the same way if it was another player? Is it the player, or should it be the person?

Good questions.

And yes, the Nuggets are dependent on Nikola. Like totally, man. He is our LeBron James and our Chris Paul.

After the game, Jameer stated that any injury to any player is very critical and painful for all NBA players. He’s right. And Coach Malone stated that it is the injury to the person that was the concern of everybody, not the position or player. They all love Nikola as a person, but if it was Beasley, or any other player, they would have the same concern.

Let’s hope so.

Now, how did the Joker get hurt? He seemed to make a normal defensive move against Booker’s drive, and was pushed by Booker’s right elbow into his left hip. Then he turned awkwardly and landed on his left foot. It all resulted in such a way that it there was a strain around his hip. He grasped his knee, so the pain was extensive.

Do the Nuggets have an Injury Prevention Plan?

This injury does beg the question as to what provisions do the Nuggets have in light of injuries.

Chandler, Faried, Gallo, Barton, Harris, Nurkic, Jameer, Mudiay, Arthur, are we missing anybody? … have all been injured this year or last. Most of the injuries are minor. But some are not and can take an entire season to heal. And sometimes the players don’t come back the same.

It is almost impossible to avoid a turned ankle or sore back. It is the nature of the physicality, speed and pressure of the game.

But when the injuries pile up or get more serious, we need to ask if we addressing the safety of our players properly. Are there teams that are mostly injury free? Golden State maybe?

Is there instruction given on how to avoid injuries?

Do our trainers focus on areas of potential injuries to fortify those bones, tissues and muscles?

Are the players properly warmed up?

Do they stretch properly as a requirement of their job? Before and after? Who does yoga?

Does the coaching staff watch to see if a player is tiring, and pull them out for rest?

How long should they rest?

Is there proper management of playing and practice time after a player is injured?

Are players being bullied by other players for which the coaches should provide a different match-up?

It’s called Risk Management and should be a priority for any club

There is another question regarding the Nuggets. We have a 280 pound 7 foot center waiting to give Jokic some rest during the game.

But we will be darned if we will give Nurkic playing time, because he doesn’t have the right attitude. We will be darned, because Coach makes the call. We will be darned because every time Nurkic gets on the floor, he makes a mistake.

Why does Nurkic make mistakes? It wouldn’t have anything to do with no playing time, would it? He is still a kid, technically, and needs “fathering.” And he does have an attitude about playing time.

Is it important to give him playing time against bigger centers, or should we send in Arthur or Faried to battle men 40 pounds heavier than they? This may be another formula for an injury.

But we have to win, don’t we? A conundrum.

What do we fans know? Coach makes the calls. Let’s see what happens the next few games as Nikola recovers. Will Coach suck up his pride and put Nurkic in? Win first? Safety first? Attitude first?

I guarantee the Bosnian Beast will make mistakes and not be as effective as additional time would have provided him. But now, what choice do we have.

Glad I’m not a coach!

Oh, and there was a game

Denver vs. Phoenix. An eighth-seed riser vs. a buzz-saw of guards.

The Nuggets were able to prevail 127-120, but not without a little scare.

The game was a roller coaster. The Nuggets won the beginning game and end game and the Suns won the middle game. Fortunately, it is the end game that counts the most.

53% shooting for the Suns; 51% for the Nuggets. Not much defense until the end. Good for the Nuggets.

Most of the other stats were close, except for fouls and rebounds. Denver shot 30 for 35 at the line, Phoenix was 14 for 17. We out-rebounded them 46 to 28. Significant.

So Denver played the paint and boarded, our strengths. They withstood those buzzy guards from Phoenix hitting shot after shot, it seemed.

Gallo played particularly well (25 points, 7 rebounds). And of course Nikola (29 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists). For Phoenix, it was the Bledsoe and Booker show, 28 and 24 points respectively.

Denver had better overall balance to their game.

We hope we can play as well without Nikola on Saturday against the same team in Phoenix.

Will there be a chance for Jusuf Nurkic to shine?

