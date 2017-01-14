Nik Stauskas with the sauciest of Iversonian crossovers (Video)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas breaks Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr.’s ankles on this filthy crossover before feeding Jahlil Okafor.

The Philadelphia 76ers are done tanking and are gradually becoming the best bad League Pass team in the NBA. Philadelphia has already won 12 games this season, topping last year’s total of 10.

It’s not just rookie center Joel Embiid that makes this team such an enjoyable watch. They’ve got all sorts of fun young players, including third-year shooting guard Nik Stauskas. Here is Stauskas wrecking Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr.’s ankles on this Iversonian crossover.

Stauskas continues show flashes of great NBA flare. He’s slowly but surely figuring out the NBA game. While Philadelphia isn’t making the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Stauskas is carving out a nice role for Brett Brown’s rebuilding basketball team.

This behind-the-back crossover had to make 76ers great Allen Iverson proud. This play by Stauskas perhaps best visualized why his pseudonym is Sauce Castillo. It could not have been a slicker play by Stauskas.

Not only did his dribbling ability send Oubre to the Verizon Center hardwood, but he had the awareness to find center Jahlil Okafor in the low-post for the jam on a sweet assist.

Philadelphia is still a ways back of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but there may not be a team in the East that is having more fun in early January. Embiid’s climb to stardom has not smothered his Philadelphia teammates. It has actually made them step up their game.

The 76ers are going to win at least 20 games this season. Getting to 30 feels like a lofty, but semi-reachable goal for this young team. Sure, the 76ers could benefit from one more high lottery pick, but it may be in the young corps’ best interest to play hard and see how many wins they can get.

