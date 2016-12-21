Nick Zeisloft Knocks Down Game-Winner for Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants picked up their tenth win of the season thanks to a last second shot by Nick Zeisloft.

Nick Zeisloft played the role of the hero on Tuesday night by hitting the game-winning shot for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their 111-110 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

The Swarm’s Xavier Munford put his team on top by four with 35 seconds left, but that merely set the stage for some Mad Ants heroics.

Alex Poythress quickly answered out of the timeout with a jump shot to cut the lead down to two before a defensive stand on the other end put the Mad Ants in position to get the win.

Fort Wayne came out of the timeout and put the ball into the hands of Zeisloft, who delivered with a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left. The Mad Ants survived a shot attempt from Archie Godwin to hold things down on their home court.

The Mad Ants were led in scoring on the night by Poythress’ 32 points on 11 of 15 shooting, followed by Trey McKinney-Jones with 18 points, and followed by Rakeem Christmas’ double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Julyan Stone only had six points but found time to hand out 11 assists in the win. Stone is fourth in the D-League with an average of 8.6 a game.

The win is the Mad Ants 10th of the season, putting them in a tie top of the NBA Development League’s Central Division with the Raptors 905.

The Mad Ants head to Newark, Delaware for their Friday night meeting with the Delaware 87ers at 7 p.m. They’ll head to Greensboro, N.C. the day after Christmas to play the Swarm once again, this time at 2 p.m.

