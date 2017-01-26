New York Knicks: Willy Hernangomez Gives New York Hope

Even in the midst of a dreadful team season, New York Knicks rookie Willy Hernangomez has given the organization and its fans hope.

This New York Knicks season hasn’t gone as planned. the Knicks currently sit at No. 11 in the Eastern Conferences standings and have a record of 20-27 through 47 games.

No matter how up and down this season has proven to be so far, there has been one constant for the ever unpredictable Knicks.

Willy Hernangomez keeps proving he’s a legitimate NBA talent—a talent who gives us all hope.

The rookie from Spain has been the workhorse of the Knicks’ second unit as of late. He’s been a reliable presence who gives the Knicks a strong scoring option down low and can dominate the boards.

The Spaniard is only 22 years old and is in the first year of what could be a long career in New York.

2017 has been kind to Hernangomez. He’s been given an opportunity to play and is making the most of it. He’s shown flashes of offensive brilliance, especially as of late.

Since January 15, the rookie has notched two double doubles in six games, and was the difference in the Knicks’ best win of the season against the Boston Celtics.

Against the Celtics, Hernangomez played 19 minutes and scored 17 points, grabbed 11 boards and shot 61.5 percent from the floor.

At 1:04 in the video below, Hernangomez makes what has been the play of his career. He dupes Al Horford and drives for a slam after magnificently working the high post off of a pick and roll.

That specific highlight embodies what Hernangomez could be in the future, when his game has had time to grow and develop. He gives us all hope. He’s the Knight in shining armor for the Knicks’ second unit and has played better each and every appearance.

While Hernangomez is still learning how to play defense, he seems to understand the basics of defending the pick and roll. He plays weak side defense well, and has the ability to slide over and contest shots at the rim.

Hernangomez isn’t the most athletic big man in the league, but neither is Zach Randolph. Randolph is one of the most refined big men in the NBA. He has constantly posted and toasted big men for a long time.

In a few years, Hernangomez could develop a similar game using old school post moves and having magnificent touch around the rim.

Look at this dream shake.

If he’s coming off the bench to solidify the second unit or playing alongside fellow Euro-Hooper Kristaps Prozingis, Hernangomez will be a vital piece to the Knicks’ future success.

He’s already looking ready for the part.

