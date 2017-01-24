New York Knicks: Willy Hernangomez Earning More Minutes

New York Knicks rookie Willy Hernangomez has been stepping up in recent games. Head coach Jeff Hornacek believes Hernangomez has earned more minutes.

As the New York Knicks search for ways to improve, Willy Hernangomez has provided brief reasons for optimism. Desperate times have called for desperate measures, and with the Knicks’ backs against the walls, Hernangomez has stepped up.

In light of Hernangomez’s emergence as a high-quality contributor, head coach Jeff Hornacek is prepared to give the rookie more minutes with the second unit.

Hernangomez was selected at No. 35 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. The selection was made as a part of a trade with the Knicks, as team president Phil Jackson orchestrated a move for the Spanish center.

According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Hornacek believes Hernangomez has earned more minutes with the second unit.

Sounds like Hornacek will start the same tomorrow, but he believes Willy Hernangomez has earned more minutes with second unit. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 24, 2017

The numbers are in Hernangomez’s favor—both in terms of his production and his value.

New York entered a clash with the then 26-15 Boston Celtics. The Celtics had won seven of its previous eight games, while the Knicks had dropped 11 of its previous 13.

On a night where Kristaps Porzingis was absent and Carmelo Anthony shot 5-of-14 from the field, Hernangomez stepped up with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knicks to victory.

Three games later, Hernangomez posted 14 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes during a victory against the Indiana Pacers.

New York is now 4-1 when Hernangomez scores at least 10 points and 7-4 when he plays at least 20 minutes. For a team that has a record below .500, it’s fair to value that small sample size as a sign that he can help the Knicks turn this season around.

It’s also worth noting that the New York Knicks have net ratings of +3.8 with Hernangomez on the court and -4.9 without him, as well as defensive ratings of 100.5 with him and 110.5 without him.

Fortunately, Hornacek appears ready to provide Hernangomez with the increase in playing time that he’s earned.

