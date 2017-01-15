New York Knicks: Why Derrick Rose Could Be Traded

While Derrick Rose is in the final year of his current contract, New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson may try to move him while his stock is high.

Derrick Rose is showing his value in his first season with the New York Knicks. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the season and will reportedly look to earn a max contract.

While he’s playing well in his contract season, Knicks fans shouldn’t be surprised if Rose is moved to another team.

While Rose has been relatively healthy this season, he’s still a huge injury risk. To be honest, it doesn’t appear Rose will return to his MVP form. However, he’s still one of the better point guards in the NBA.

Part of the reason why Jackson acquired Rose was the championship aspirations he had for the team this season. So far, the Knicks haven’t been able to live up to the expectations for the 2016-17 season.

Jackson should look beyond this season and plan for the future. Trading Rose while his stock is fairly high may be beneficial to the Knicks. Teams like the Dallas, Philadelphia, Denver, Minnesota, and Orlando could use an upgrade at the point guard position.

The Knicks could acquire younger players (from the teams previously mentioned) such as Nerens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, or Dwight Powell.

If teams are not willing to give up youthful players, the Knicks could also acquire draft picks in exchange for Rose. This year’s draft class is going to loaded with talent. Jackson can draft a younger point guard in the draft.

This would be the opportunity to add more youth to the team for the future.

It’s uncertain if the Knicks are willing to give Rose a max contract in July. This situation and the risk being presented would be similar to what the Knicks faced when they signed Amar’e Stoudemire in 2010.

Only time will tell as to whether or not Jackson will move Rose by the trade deadline.

