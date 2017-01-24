New York Knicks: Who Stepped Up Against The Indiana Pacers?

The New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 109-103 in one of the biggest games of the season. Who stepped up for the victorious Knicks?

The New York Knicks entered Monday, Jan. 23 with a disconcerting emptiness and a dire need to fight the urge to concede to the growing depression. New York had lost seven of its previous nine games, with four of its seven losses coming by three points or less.

After yet another dreadful showing in the first quarter, the Knicks dug deep down within and fought back for a gutsy 109-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

New York trailed 34-22 after the first quarter, but it refused to quit against a biter rival. It outscored Indiana 40-24 in the second quarter and overcame the poor start to take a 62-58 lead into halftime.

The Knicks then stepped up on defense in the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers 24-17 to extend the lead to 86-75 entering the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the Knicks continued to have trouble closing teams out as a 16-point lead was erased and Indiana tied the game with under a minute to play. Fortunately, the Knicks finally showed the resistance they’d failed to in recent weeks.

The question is: who stepped up for the now 20-26 New York Knicks during the 109-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers?

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has been red-hot over the course of the past three games. He posted 34 points and 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards, and poured in 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against the Phoenix Suns.

Against the Indiana Pacers, Anthony proved that there’s something more important than the basics of production: timing.

Anthony picked up 26 points, five rebounds, one offensive board, two assists, and one block in 34 minutes of action. He shot 9-of-17 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the 3-point line, and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

More important than the 26 overall points scored is the five points that he scored during the final 1:07 of the fourth quarter.

Anthony hit a jump shot with 2:07 remaining to give New York a 102-99 lead. He sank a free throw to make it 103-101, and after Paul George tied the game at 103-103, Anthony responded with the game-winning jump shot with 23 seconds remaining.

In the face of adversity, Anthony stepped up with one of his most clutch performances of the 2016-17 NBA regular season.

Willy Hernangomez

New York Knicks fans have embraced Kristaps Porzingis as the future face of the franchise. During the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Porzingis’ close friend and interior partner is beginning to earn similar hype as a rising star.

In a continuation of what’s been an intriguing stretch of games, Willy Hernangomez put the Knicks on his back and brought them back against the Indiana Pacers.

Despite playing just 24 minutes, Hernangomez recorded his second double-double in three games. He tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, two offensive boards, two assists, two blocks, and a steal on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

Hernangomez also shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line in yet another display of his alluring upside as an all-around player.

Hernangomez helped New York erase a 13-point deficit by scoring 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter. He recorded a +/- of +12 and galvanized the Knicks with his aggressive approach on both ends of the floor.

Just five days after posting 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Boston Celtics, Hernangomez struck again against Indiana.

Justin Holiday

If we’re keeping track of which Phil Jackson acquisitions have and haven’t worked out, Justin Holiday should find himself in the plus column. Holiday has been better than the numbers imply, which is a product of his uncanny ability to be where the New York Knicks need him—no matter the statistical reward.

The Knicks needed Holiday to be ready and willing to excel as a 3-and-D player against the Indiana Pacers, and he went above and beyond the expectations.

Holiday posted 13 points, three rebounds, one offensive board, three steals, and two blocks in 32 massive minutes. He shot 4-of-9 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range, and a perfect 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Holiday finished with the best +/- of any player on either team at +14 and was every bit as great as said statistic implies.

Holiday teamed with Willy Hernangomez to bring the Knicks back from the depths of despair. Holiday matched Hernangomez’s 10 points in the second quarter and sank a 3-point field goal during the fourth.

More importantly, Holiday brought a much-needed energy and sense of urgency to a game that was getting away from the Knicks.

Brandon Jennings

Brandon Jennings is at his best when the New York Knicks enable him to run the fast break and create for others. That isn’t to say that Jennings can’t excel in a half court offense, but he changes the game when he pushes the pace and has players running with him.

During the second quarter of the New York’s comeback victory, it was Jennings whose playmaking helped invigorate the Knicks.

Jennings played 29 strong minutes for the Knicks off the bench. He posted nine points, six assists, two rebounds, and a steal on 2-of-5 shooting from the field, a 1-of-2 mark from 3-point range, and a 4-of-4 performance at the free throw line.

With a +/- of +6 in a six-point win, the statistics reflect some measure of the importance of Jennings’ performanceto New York’s win.

Jennings posted four points and four assists during the Knicks’ powerful comeback in the second quarter. He set Willy Hernangomez up on a consistent basis and helped set a high standard for the starters to meet when they came back onto the court.

Jennings doesn’t need to post gaudy statistics in order to help the Knicks, but his speed, energy, and playmaking are critical aspects of New York’s game.

Courtney Lee

What Courtney Lee brings to an NBA team is solid play on both ends of the floor. He isn’t an elite scorer or defender, but he’s a well-rounded scoring threat and a willing defensive player who isn’t afraid of the big moments.

Against the Indiana Pacers, Carmelo Anthony put the New York Knicks ahead and Courtney Lee put the opposition away.

Lee finished with 14 points, four rebounds, one offensive board, one assist, and a steal in 25 minutes of action. He shot 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-3 from distance, and 7-of-7 from the free throw line while not committing a single turnover.

Lee also scored six of the Knicks’ final 11 points—a critical truth when one considers New York outscored Indiana 11-10 in the final 4:56.

Lee stepped up to the free throw line and buried a pair of free throws to give New York a 107-103 lead with 15.1 seconds remaining. He then drew another foul and effectively ended the game with two more free throws with four seconds on the clock.

Lee had a somewhat up-and-down game, but during the fourth quarter, he made plays that determined the outcome.

Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose played more minutes than any other player on either side of the New York Knicks’ 109-103 win over the Indiana Pacers. During his time on the court, Rose blended questionable decisions with sensational plays.

The good outweighed the bad for Rose, who finished with a +/- of +8 and was a critical contributor to the Knicks’ 20th win.

Rose finished with 20 points, six assists, and three rebounds in 40 eventful minutes against the Pacers. He went 7-of-16 from the field, which includes a number of stunning plays at the rim, and shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Rose may not be dunking on players in the way he did in 2011-12, but he’s still as fast and agile as any point guard in the NBA.

New York improved to 11-7 when Rose records at least five assists and 9-19 when he fails to reach that number. He missed two opportunities to find an open Kristaps Porzingis in the fourth quarter, but he’s still continuing to show progress as a facilitator.

Rose has recorded at least five assists in four of the Knicks’ past five games, which is an encouraging sign given his previously poor play in that regard.

Behind a beautiful team effort and unforgettable clutch heroics, the New York Knicks have improved to 20-26.

Next up: the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

