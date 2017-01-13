New York Knicks: Who Stepped Up Against The Chicago Bulls?

In the face of adversity, the New York Knicks responded with a 104-89 win over the Chicago Bulls. Who stepped up for the victorious Knicks?

The oldest rule in the book of contending for a postseason appearance is that a team must win the games they’re expected to win. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the New York Knicks entered a game that, even in their current state, they were expected to win.

Behind the efforts of both the stars and a number of unsung heroes, the Knicks defeated the rival Chicago Bulls by a score of 104-89.

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined by a sore achilles and Bulls superstar Jimmy Butler was out with an illness. Chicago was also playing without Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine, which put it at a significant disadvantage.

Following a stretch of nine losses in 10 games, the Knicks finally won a game they were expected to win and built towards stabilization.

New York’s win over Chicago marked the first time this season that it’s won the second game of a back-to-back. More importantly, it helped the Knicks improve to 18-22 and pull to within 2.0 games of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The question is: who stepped up for the New York Knicks during what ranks amongst the best all-around performances of the season?

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has begun to embrace the need to be a more well-rounded player. He’s becoming a more willing passer, is showing more of an effort to defend and crash the boards, and is picking his spots as a scorer.

Against the Chicago Bulls, Anthony created as well as any player on the floor en route to one of his best all-around performances of the season.

Anthony finished the 104-89 victory with 23 points, nine rebounds, one offensive board, six assists, and a steal in 34 minutes. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, went 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and split a pair of free throws.

Anthony recorded a game-high +/- of +22 and committed just one turnover in a responsible and desperately needed performance for the victorious Knicks.

New York is now 8-4 when Anthony has at least four assists and 10-18 when he fails to reach that number. It’s also 14-9 when Anthony scores at least 20 points and 4-13 when he fails to reach that plateau.

More importantly, the Knicks improved to 6-2 when Anthony has at least 20 points and four assists—leaving the team with a 12-20 record when he doesn’t.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

The New York Knicks have been benefiting from the presence of Mindaugas Kuzminskas throughout the 2016-17 NBA regular season. He’s still finding his form, but when Kuzminskas has been hot, the Knicks have genuinely followed suit.

Against the Chicago Bulls, Kuzminskas had his best performance of the season and played an instrumental role in New York securing the victory.

Kuzminskas poured in a career-high 19 points, four rebounds, three offensive boards, one assist, two steals, and a block in 30 minutes of court time. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

As displayed by his +/- of +9, Kuzminskas was one of the most important players to the Knicks’ second victory in 11 games.

Kuzminskas was the closer for the Knicks, as he scored 12 of his 19 points in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. For a New York team that’s turned blowing leads into an art form, that alone is reason to place him on this list.

Kuzminskas has now scored at least 13 points in two of his past three appearances. He’s setting the pace for a prosperous second half of the season.

Joakim Noah

In his second clash with his former team, Joakim Noah continued to give the Chicago Bulls fits. After posting 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals against the Bulls on Nov. 4, one could argue that he was even better on Jan. 12.

With the Knicks in need of a victory to put an end to the recent drought of one win in 10 games, Noah stepped up on both ends of the floor.

Noah posted 12 points, 15 rebounds, nine offensive boards, one assist, and a block in 27 minutes against the Bulls. He shot 6-of-10 from the field in what was an efficient scoring performance and a legitimately dominant showing on the boards.

Noah scored six second chance points himself, as well as 12 points in the paint, which set the tone for the Knicks’ impressive victory.

Noah finished with a +/- of +12 and helped lead a dominant display by the Knicks’ defense. On offense, his activity helped frustrate and overwhelm the Bulls, and led to a new 24 on nine different occasions.

Any time a player records nine offensive rebounds in a single game, they’re going to make this list—and deservedly so.

Kyle O’Quinn

Kyle O’Quinn continues to be one of the most encouraging members of the New York Knicks’ second unit. The last time out, he went off for 10 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals against the Philadelphia 76ers, but had his performance wasted by a buzzer-beater.

Against the Chicago Bulls, O’Quinn made sure that his second consecutive double-double would be put to adequate use.

O’Quinn stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two offensive boards, three assists, and four blocks in just 17 minutes. He shot 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a truly remarkable performance.

O’Quinn had a negative +/-, but he made key plays during tough stretches of the game when no other player was rising to the occasion.

O’Quinn now has nine games with at least 10 points, six games with at least 10 rebounds, and five double-doubles. This was his 15th game with multiple blocks, thus establishing how valuable he’s been off the bench for Jeff Hornacek—on both ends of the floor.

For what it’s worth, O’Quinn is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game since December 1.

Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose didn’t produce much in the second half, but he put on a show during the first two quarters. He got to the basket at will and made a number of dazzling finishes to help create a victorious pace.

If anyone is questioning whether or not Rose is still an elite athlete, his showing against the Chicago Bulls should eradicate any remaining strands of doubt.

Rose drove at will against his former team, recording 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes of action. He shot 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in yet another efficient scoring performance.

Rose posted a +/- of +15, committed just two turnovers, and scored five points in the final minute of the second quarter to help New York weather the storm and enter halftime with a lead.

Rose’s midrange game is improving and his finishing ability at the rim remains legitimately elite. He scored 10 of his 17 points in the paint and drew five personal fouls—a testament to how much trouble Chicago had with keeping Rose away from the rim.

On a night where the Knicks were desperate for a victory, Rose stepped up with a stellar first half that enabled New York to secure win No. 18.

Following a stretch of nine losses in 10 games, the New York Knicks’ 104-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls couldn’t have come at a better time.

This article originally appeared on