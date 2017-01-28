New York Knicks: Who Stepped Up Against The Charlotte Hornets?

In the face of adversity, the New York Knicks stepped up with one of the biggest victories of the season. Who stepped up against the Charlotte Hornets?

The New York Knicks are enduring one of the most trying stretches in franchise history. Not only is New York struggling to string together victories, but the franchise player is at the heart of incessant trade rumors.

With the trade talks growing louder and the distractions becoming even more difficult to ignore, the Knicks secured a galvanizing victory.

New York played as a team en route to a 110-107 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The win helped the Knicks improve to 2-1 during the regular season series against the Hornets and 21-27 overall.

New York also improved to 13-11 at Madison Square Garden and, if only for one night, reminded fans of how much potential this team possesses.

After weeks of fourth quarter collapses, New York rallied from behind and secured a signature victory. It trailed by six points with 4:47 remaining, but unsung heroes managed to rise to the occasion at Madison Square Garden.

The question is: who exactly stepped up for the New York Knicks during the thrilling victory over the Charlotte Hornets?

Brandon Jennings

After starting point guard Derrick Rose left with a sprained ankle, the New York Knicks needed Brandon Jennings to step up. Having already played well while Rose was available, Jennings took it to another level after he went down.

The New York Knicks won by three points and Jennings was one of the players who helped will the team to victory.

.@brandonjennings on the offense tonight: "We were sharing the ball. We did a good job of executing down the stretch tonight." #NYKvsCHA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 28, 2017

Jennings finished with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in 31 minutes of action. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and posted a +/- of +12.

Jennings scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the 3-point field goal he converted to give New York a 105-101 lead with 1:19 remaining.

Jennings was generating offense when no one else on the roster seemed able to. He went shot-for-shot with the Hornets early in the fourth quarter to prevent a breakaway run, and showed no fear in hitting the aforementioned 3-point field goal with time winding down.

Despite playing in his first full season since rupturing his achilles tendon, Jennings has emerged as a quality contributor.

Courtney Lee

Courtney Lee was the MVP for the New York Knicks against the Charlotte Hornets. He put the Knicks on his back during the fourth quarter and dominated the final five minutes with a performance that may have saved the season.

There’s still a mountain of work to be done, but Lee saved the Knicks from a loss that would have effectively shattered their spirits.

.@CourtneyLee2211: "We were just playing basketball. We were playing for each other tonight… It was fun." #NYKvsCHA #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 28, 2017

Lee finished with 16 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals, and a block in 35 crucial minutes for the Knicks. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc in his second consecutive outstanding showing.

One game removed from scoring 23 points against the Dallas Mavericks, Lee was as clutch as can be against the Hornets.

With the Knicks speeding towards another crushing defeat, Lee took over. He scored nine points in the final 4:46 to close the gap, tie the game, and eventually give the Knicks a lead that they managed to hold onto.

With the season flashing before the Knicks’ eyes, it was Lee who stepped up with a performance that may have saved the season.

Kyle O’Quinn

When Phil Jackson signed Kyle O’Quinn to a four-year contract, not many knew why he came to such a decision. O’Quinn had untapped potential, but even after his first season with the New York Knicks, the flashes of brilliance were scarce.

O’Quinn has silenced his critics in 2016-17 with performances like the one he put forth against the Charlotte Hornets.

O’Quinn finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two offensive boards, two assists, and three blocks in just 16 minutes of action. He posted a +/- of +7 and shot 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range, and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

O’Quinn scored all 10 of his points during the second half, including an unexpected 3-point field goal that helped invigorate the crowd.

O’Quinn’s timely contributions on offense included a clutch free throw with 13.0 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. On defense, he blocked a Kemba Walker layup attempt with 5:58 remaining that proved to be vital to the victory.

Most importantly, O’Quinn’s third and final block of the game was on Walker’s attempt at a game-tying 3-point field goal with less than five seconds on the game clock.

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis got off to a magnificent start against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 10 points in the first quarter and added another six in the second quarter to help pace the Knicks to a 54-51 halftime lead.

Porzingis only scored two points in the second half, but his stellar first half and late-game heroics earned him a place on this list.

Porzingis finished with 18 points, four rebounds, one offensive rebound, and three blocks in 35 minutes against the Hornets. He shot 8-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in a strong bounce-back performance.

Porzingis ultimately fouled out against the Hornets, but that wasn’t until after he’d made a number of key plays to bring the Knicks back.

Porzingis’ only points during the second half came on a shot that extended the Knicks’ lead with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. It was a crucial shot for a Knicks team that ultimately won by three points.

Porzingis’ presence on defense and production on offense proved to be defining strengths during New York’s narrow victory.

After a recent stretch of poor performance, Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks got back on the winning track against the Charlotte Hornets.

