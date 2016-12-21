New York Knicks Trade Small Forward Cleanthony Early

The New York Knicks’ D-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, have traded 2014 NBA draft pick Cleanthony Early to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Phil Jackson was dealt an unenvious hand when he took over as team president of the New York Knicks. The previous regime traded the rights to the first-round draft picks in 2014 and 2016, thus leaving Jackson to make due with limited assets available to him.

On Wednesday, December 21, it was announced that the Knicks have officially moved on from the first player whom Jackson drafted: Cleanthony Early.

Jackson acquired Early with the No. 34 overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft. It was viewed as a steal by many after Early broke out as a college basketball star with the Wichita State Shockers.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, the Knicks have officially given up on the Cleanthony Early experiment.

Westchester traded Cleanthony Early, NYK's 2014 2nd round pick (Phil Jackson's 1st pick), to Santa Cruz in a deal that netted Courtney Fells — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 21, 2016

It’s unfortunate to see Early go without living up to his potential, but one can only hope that he’ll be able to find his way with Santa Cruz.

Early appeared in 39 games as a rookie with the Knicks, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game. Those numbers translate to 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, but Early struggled on defense and shot just 35.5 percent from the field.

The following season, 2015-16, Early appeared in just 17 games due to a knee injury that was sustained via a gunshot wound.

Early’s comeback story was remarkable given the nature of his injury, but he was unable to solidify his place in the rotation.

Despite his injuries and struggles on the court, the Knicks brought Early back for the 2016-17 season. He wasn’t signed to the main roster, but was assigned to the Westchester Knicks of the NBA D-League.

Early will now get a fresh start with the NBA D-League affiliate for the Golden State Warriors.

Best of luck in the future, Cleanthony Early. Once a Knick, always a Knick.

This article originally appeared on