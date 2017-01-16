New York Knicks: Toronto Raptors Dominate NYK From Start To Finish

The New York Knicks have lost 10 of their last 12 games after Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

The New York Knicks played the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Jan. 15 and continued to play poorly. Another loss against above .500 teams refutes any argument for the Knicks being better than their 18-23 record shows.

For the Raptors, the game was never in doubt. Toronto has the second-best offense in the NBA and boasts one of the best backcourts in the league.

DeMar DeRozan played an excellent game, scoring 23 points, gathering five rebounds, and dishing out five assists. DeRozan got to the rim at will throughout his 28 minutes of play.

DeMarre Carroll added 20 points and gave Raptors fans a glimpse of the player he can be when healthy.

Carmelo Anthony shot an efficient 50 percent from the field, scoring 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, as well as 3-of-5 on three pointers. Justin Holiday scored 17 points on 5-8 shooting for the Knicks. Holiday has been the lone bright spot in this stretch of play for New York.

Kristaps Porzingis sat out of Sunday’s Atlantic Division match up for the second consecutive game with a sore right Achilles.

Coming into this game, the Knicks sat at the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have played some of the worst basketball in the league for the past two weeks. Despite poor play, New York is still hovering around the eight seed.

The Charlotte Hornets have cooled off since their blazing hot start to the season and now sit in the eighth seed with a 20-20 record. The Chicago Bulls sit in the ninth spot with a record of 20-21, while the Detroit Pistons reside in the 11th spot at 18-24.

The bottom half of the Eastern Conference is tightly packed. The fifth seed Milwaukee Bucks have the same win total as the Bulls, who are in the ninth seed.

Two or three wins in a row and the Knicks could be right back in the fold.

