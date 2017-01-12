New York Knicks: The Unfortunate Fall Of Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony’s time with the New York Knicks has been disappointing, to say the least. We look back at the fall of Melo

Carmelo Anthony has seen this story before. He’s lived it, in fact, for the past three years. But, as the New York Knicks dropped their 9th game in 10 tries Wednesday against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers, the story’s ending began to take shape, and it wasn’t a happy one.

When Melo was to shipped to New York for an array of players and picks back in 2011, one of his main responsibilities was to revitalize a dying basketball culture in New York.

And for a short time, he did.

New York Knicks get Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups Denver Nuggets get Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, NY’s 2014 1st-round pick, and the right to swap 1st-round picks in 2016

His first season in New York had to be considered a success, as he put up 26 a night, and the Knicks reached the postseason for the first time in seven seasons. However, New York was tattooed in the first round, getting swept by the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Miami.

Building on the success, Melo’s first full season in the Big Apple was the lockout shortened 2011-12, which should be considered a collective step forward.

The New York Knicks were bounced first round again, but were shaping up like perennial contenders. Carmelo finally looked like a player who could be the main man on a championship, yes, championship team.

The Peak

What followed was far and away Anthony’s best season. Carmelo Anthony led the troops to over 50 wins that season, and the East’s No. 2 seed. Interestingly enough, he was the only player besides LeBron James to win an MVP vote in 2012-13.

The New York Knicks were locked and loaded for a deep postseason run, and Carmelo and the Knicks had brought basketball back to the forefront in New York.

After a hard fought first round win against Boston, New York was eventually bounced at the hands of Indiana after an intense, down-to-the-wire series.

And this is where our story takes a turn for the worse.

While Melo continued to put up MVP-esque numbers in 2013-14, his supporting cast began to dwindle, and, despite his best efforts, the Knicks were unable to qualify for the postseason.

But Anthony realized that he’d only be able to perform at this level for so much longer, and had to give Chicago and Los Angeles a real, long think in free agency before ultimately deciding to re-sign, a decision he probably regrets.

In an attempt at preservation, Melo decided to go paleo, a choice that lost him a significant amount of weight. It was a decision that would affect the rest of his career, but ultimately, not in a positive way.

The Abrupt Decline

2014-15 was an adjustment time for Anthony, and he didn’t adjust well. The once physical scorer was now limited to the perimeter, and his numbers, along with his team, suffered as a result.

When he was on the court, his performances were far below the bar he’d set in seasons prior. And to add injury to insult, Father Time began catching up with Anthony. Due to a recurring knee issue, Carmelo’s season was shut down at the All-Star break.

And if pre-injury Melo had significantly declined, then post-injury Melo was completely washed up.

Upon his return, Anthony had his worst statistical season in over a decade, scoring only 21 points a night on a horrifying 43 percent from the floor.

And it wasn’t only the box score that told the story. The eye test was even more damning. He had clearly lost a step off the dribble, and could no longer compete with bigs at the rim. Nor could he rise up over defenders at will, and any strides he had taken at the defensive end went up in smoke.

And despite some additions that were though to be of some assistance to this past offseason, he’s picked up right where he’s left off, and so have the New York Knicks.

What Went Wrong?

Now, it’d be easy to blame all of the this on old age. After all, he’ll be 33 in May. But his draft-mate, LeBron James, is the same age as Anthony, but, unlike Anthony, has made adjustments to his game as his body sees fit; he’s adjusted to his body. And we’re seeing arguably the best version of LeBron yet.

With this in mind, Melo’s rapid fall from grace can be blamed on two key factors: stubbornness and lack of desire. After being shutdown at midseason in 2014-15, Melo had a season and half to adjust his game to his body, and become more of a facilitator and system oriented scorer, rather than the iso scorer he’d been his entire career.

But that didn’t happen. Carmelo was too stubborn. So when he entered 14-15 season with the same mindset that he entered the 12-13 season, the results were less than flattering. His weight loss that summer was just to preserve himself, not an attempt to reinvent himself.

But after the 14-15 season, it was clear to all the Anthony could no longer be the main man of a winning team. However, he still had the chance to transform himself into a key player, rather than the alpha.

But as he’s started this season the same way he ended last, it’s become clear that a lack of desire is the reason why. He’s familiar with this story, and isn’t interested in contributing a happy ending.

And when he was ejected for the third time this season on Monday night, it was the perfect metaphor for the collapse of the New York Knicks, and the fall of Carmelo Anthony.

This article originally appeared on