New York Knicks Take Down The Boston Celtics On The Road

The New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 117-106 after an inspired performance by Willy Hernangomez and a flash from the past from Derrick Rose.

The latest NBA upset occurred when the New York Knicks strolled into TD Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and took the reins against the Boston Celtics.

Without star Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks weren’t expected to compete with the third seed Celtics, which have been dominating the NBA by winning 12 of their last 15 games.

New York got a career performance from rookie Willy Hernangomez who scored 17 points and corralled 11 rebounds. He made highlight play after highlight play, showing flashes of offensive prowess that rookies rarely display.

Derrick Rose played assertively, scoring 30 points on 54 percent shooting and recording 10 boards, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. He took command of the offense by driving through the paint and finishing jaw-dropping layups.

With Rose attacking and Hernangomez dominating the paint, the rest of the Knicks were able to play freely and score at will.

It took a village to beat this world-beating Celtics team. Mindaugas Kuzminskas continued his stretch of great play with 17 points and six rebounds. Justin Holiday scored 13 points and hit two 3-point field goals.

Brandon Jennings also had 11 points, four rebounds, and five assists while leading the second unit against the C’s.

Marshall Plumlee played a solid 20 minutes. The rookie stepped up and filled in phenomenally while Joakim Noah sat out with an injured ankle.

For Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 39, and Jae Crowder had 21. The rest of the Celtics played below their standard without guard Avery Bradley. As a result, the Knicks dominated the second half of this game.

With this latest victory, the Knicks have improved their record to 19-24 and have inched closer to the playoff picture.

Thursday’s game against the Wizards should be considered a must-win if New York is to have any hope of attaining their first playoff birth since the 2012-13 season.

