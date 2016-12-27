New York Knicks: Statistical Evidence Of The Progress Being Made

From 2015-16 to 2016-17, as well as from the start of this season to its current point, the New York Knicks have made significant progress. Here’s the proof.

In an almost purely positive way, the New York Knicks of 2016-17 are a shell of the 2015-16 squad. There’s a new head coach, 10 new players, three new starters, and noteworthy improvements being made across the board.

Though many remain skeptical of how far Jeff Hornacek and Phil Jackson can lead the Knicks in 2016-17, there are clear signs of progress.

Through 30 games played, the Knicks are 16-14 and looking the part of a postseason-caliber team. That alone is reason to believe that progress has been made, but it’s far from the full extent of the Knicks’ development and improvement.

There are still areas in which the Knicks must improve, but there’s enough progress to evaluate and value after 30 regular season games.

In some regards, it’s an individual player making the first of what will need to be many leaps. In others, it’s a team-wide improvement that’s enabled the Knicks to perform at a significantly higher level and potentially contend.

It’s still a work in progress, but the New York Knicks are a significantly better team than they were a season ago. Here’s the proof.

5. Kristaps Porzingis

The New York Knicks are trusting Kristaps Porzingis to make the necessary improvements to become the new face of the franchise. The process will take more time than some are irrationally expecting, but progress needs to be made on a yearly basis.

Both statistically and within the actual context of the game, Porzingis has made tremendous improvements to his already exceptional skill set.

Porzingis finished his rookie season with averages of 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.1 3-point field goals made in 28.3 minutes per game. Those numbers translate to marks of 18.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.4 3-point field goals made per game.

Through 30 games in 2016-17, Porzingis is averaging 20.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 2.2 3-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Porzingis’ offensive development has been profound and invaluable. He’s made 64 3-point field goals through 30 appearances in 2016-17 after making 81 in 72 games in 2015-16, and has added improved handles and increased confidence to his repertoire.

Despite an increase of 3.7 shot attempts per game, Porzingis has dramatically improved his slash line from .421/.333/.838 in 2015-16 to .455/.403/.789 in 2016-17.

4. 3-Point Shooting

A season ago, the New York Knicks ranked amongst the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. New York finished the 2015-16 campaign with 7.4 3-point field goal made per game on 34.6 percent shooting from distance.

After ranking No. 24 in volume and No. 20 in efficiency in 2015-16, New York has become one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the NBA in 2016-17.

New York is converting an average of 9.1 3-point field goals per game, which is good for No. 14 in the Association. It’s doing so at an efficient clip of 36.3 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks No. 7 in the NBA.

Just 30 regular season games into Jeff Hornacek’s tenure as head coach, the Knicks have evolved into one of the most efficient 3-point shooting teams in the NBA.

Two players are averaging at least 2.0 3-point field goals made per game and another two are averaging at least 1.0. Brandon Jennings, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, and Lance Thomas are all flirting with 1.0 per game, as well.

Consider an increase of 1.7 3-point field goals made per game to be a primary reason New York is averaging 3.0 more points per 100 possessions than it did a season ago.

3. Improvement On The Road

The New York Knicks began the 2016-17 NBA regular season with five losses in six road games. The one exception was an emotionally driven win over the Chicago Bulls, when Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah made their highly anticipated return to the United Center.

Since opening the season at 1-5 on the road, however, the Knicks have gone an even 4-4 in the eight road games that have followed.

If New York were to go .500 on the road the rest of the way, it’d all but guarantee itself a postseason appearance. It’d still need to execute at home, but with an 11-5 home record, it appears as though the Knicks are prepared to do so.

Rather than losing their confidence after losing five of their first six road games, New York has done enough to be considered a threat no matter the venue.

If New York continues to play .500 basketball on the road, it would win a rounded down 13 more games played away from home. That would give New York 18 road wins overall, which means it’d need to go just 12-13 at home the rest of the way to finish at .500.

This is all hypothetical thinking at this point of the season, but New York has improved to the point of being solid on the road.

2. Second Unit

Entering the 2016-17 NBA regular season, few expected the New York Knicks’ bench to provide much of anything. There were quality players, but there were also reasons to be skeptical of their respective abilities.

Thus far in 2016-17, the Knicks’ second unit has provided an invaluable spark to a team that’s struggled to maintain adequate intensity levels.

Brandon Jennings struggled mightily in 2015-16, but he’s recovered well from a ruptured achilles tendon and is leading an effective charge. Kyle O’Quinn had untapped potential and frustrating inconsistency, but is in the midst of a career year.

Justin Holiday was viewed as a throw-in to the Derrick Rose trade, Willy Hernangomez and Mindaugas Kuzminskas were considered non-factors, and they’ve all been superb.

Jennings is averaging a team-high 5.4 assists per game, which is also higher than anyone on the 2015-16 Knicks. O’Quinn is averaging 9.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks over his past 12 appearances, and Hernangomez has at least 10 points or 10 rebounds in four of his past six appearances.

The Knicks’ second unit isn’t yet elite, but in a far cry from 2015-16, there’s both intriguing upside and immediate value.

1. The Derrick Rose Factor

A season ago, the biggest issue with the New York Knicks’ offense was the inability to create penetration on a consistent basis. Carmelo Anthony, Robin Lopez, and Kristaps Porzingis could go to the post, but no perimeter player could consistently get to the rim.

By trading for point guard Derrick Rose, team president Phil Jackson has addressed that flaw in an extraordinary way.

Rose wasn’t expected to offer the Knicks very much, but he’s been dynamic. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds on 46.1 percent shooting from the field and 84.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

By comparison, the Knicks’ starting point guard in 2015-16, Jose Calderon, averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Rose is averaging 9.7 drives and 8.0 points via drives per game—the latter of which ranks No. 5 in the NBA. A season ago, rookie Jerian Grant led the Knicks with averages of 3.5 drives and 2.4 points via drives per game.

Rose is collapsing opposing defenses and finishing at the rim with significantly more consistency than anyone managed to for the 2015-16 Knicks.

Merely having Rose on the floor makes the Knicks a better and more complete team than they were a season ago.

