New York Knicks: Should The Knicks Tank The Rest Of The NBA Season?

Despite the most valiant of efforts against the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks suffered a devastating quadruple-overtime loss, 142-139. It begs the question: should the Knicks tank the rest of the season?

Prior to this game, most Knicks fans thought this team lacked mental toughness. Against Atlanta, the Knicks proved us wrong.

I’m not one to hand out moral victories or commend losing. However, yesterday’s quadruple-overtime thriller in Atlanta without Derrick Rose is an exception to the rule.

In a game where Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Joakim Noah, and Kyle O’Quinn all fouled out, the Knicks continued to battle and make plays down the stretch.

If teams need proof of the “next man up” mentality, show them footage of this game.

As trade rumors intensified, it seemed as though Anthony’s time in New York was running out. With his back against the wall, Anthony showed up and showed out.

In 46 minutes of play, Anthony poured in a season-high 45 points on 50 percent shooting, along with six rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Most importantly, he hit tough shot after tough shot, including two clutch shots to send the game into overtime, and double overtime.

Let’s call a spade a spade.

Anthony was blatantly fouled on that play, and should have been awarded a free throw attempt following the made basket. Chances are, the game ends right there.

As soon as he made the basket, the announcer immediately yelled, “And there’s no foul?”

That was a foul!!! @carmeloanthony got hit 3 times. #KNICKSonMSG — Wally Szczerbiak (@wallyball) January 29, 2017

Fast forward to the end of overtime and the Knicks are again down two points. Anthony takes matters into his own hands and ties the game again.

Carmelo's headband gets slapped off. No foul called. He breathes on Dennis Schroder and fouls out. That's nonsense. — Moke Hamilton (@MokeHamilton) January 29, 2017

The Knicks were not only battling the Hawks last night, they were also battling the referees. At one point, Dennis Schroder slammed the ball and it went into the crowd.

That, by definition, is a technical foul. Again, not called.

Technical foul?!!!! Seriously this is one of the worst officiated games of the season. And that’s saying a lot. — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) January 29, 2017

After losing Porzingis, Anthony, and Noah to fouling out, the Knicks were down to their role players. Against all odds, the Knicks continued to make plays in double overtime.

Courtney Lee, who has played some great basketball as of late, proved that offseason contract was worth every single penny.

With the game on the line, Lee took his defender one-on-one and took a deep three pointer. If nothing else, this game has boosted the confidence of many Knicks players.

Notice Anthony after Lee hits this game-tying shot. For a team that was battling identity issues for a majority of this season, it seemed that last night brought them together.

Anthony played for his guys and his guys played for him.

Although there’s no video, Anthony even drew up a play on defense for the team to close out one of the overtime periods. That’s leadership that we haven’t seen from Anthony—ever.

His teammates responded with the grittiest game of the season. Even in a loss, this game may have been enough to stall Jackson’s trade ambitions.

Brandon Jennings seems to think so.

Brandon Jennings on Carmelo: "He just had 45, so F*** the trade rumors.” https://t.co/Hku2XjtAjp — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 30, 2017

After four hours of basketball, the Knicks fell to 21-28 on the season, 2.5 games behind the eighth place Charlotte Hornets, which New York just beat on Friday night.

Despite the courageous efforts by Anthony and Co., the Knicks fell to seven games below .500 after 49 completed games. The question remains: Should the Knicks tank the rest of the season?

The answer is no. Why?

Leadership

Carmelo Anthony has taken heat over his career, and especially this season, for lacking the leadership skills that are essential to leading a team to a championship.

His scoring ability has never been in question, and it was evident against Atlanta, when he scored 45 points in 46 minutes on 50 percent shooting with only three 3-pointers made.

More importantly, Anthony proved that he can be a leader.

He took the responsibility of tying the game in regulation and in the first overtime. What went unnoticed was his defensive stop against Paul Millsap in the final seconds of regulation, keeping the game tied and forcing overtime.

.@carmeloanthony is heated up, playing defense, and talking trash. I want this Carmelo Anthony to appear in every single game. — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) January 29, 2017

Even when he fouled out in overtime, Anthony was vocal on the bench, talking trash to the opposition, and making sure his guys were in the right place.

As I mentioned earlier, Anthony was even in the huddle helping head coach Jeff Hornacek draw up a defensive strategy. That’s new territory for Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony is drawing up plays for the Knicks right now. The leader we all know he can be. — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) January 29, 2017

This isn’t just about Anthony. His leadership and attitude rub off on other players.

Brandon Jennings, Justin Holiday, and Courtney Lee played fearless basketball down the stretch, hitting tough shots, and defending at a high level.

For the first time all season, it felt like the Knicks were playing for each other. With effort like that, the Knicks can beat anyone.

Playoff Picture

Even with a 21-28 record, the New York Knicks are just 2.5 games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. When guys signed with the Knicks on the offseason, they were signing up to be a part of a team that competes for a playoff spot.

Why give up now?

If the Knicks can bring that attitude and grit from the Atlanta game into every game left this season, the Knicks will make the playoffs.

Consider this: The Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Charlotte Hornets hold the sixth, seventh, and eighth seeds, respectively. The Knicks have tiebreakers over all three teams.

Unfortunately, the Knicks will be without Rose for the next two games. Luckily, Jennings has proven to be a capable starting point guard, and it’s best for Rose to wait until he’s 100 percent to return.

The Knicks have eight games until the All-Star Break. If they can manage to go 5-3, or 4-4, it’ll put them in a good position to make a run at the playoffs.

Porzingis will be playing in the Rising Stars Challenge, but the Knicks have no one playing in the All-Star Game. This may be a blessing in disguise, as the Knicks can rest up and get healthy before playing the final 25 games of the season.

The question is: will the team still be together for the final 25 games?

The Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interest in trading for Carmelo Anthony. That could be intriguing, but the proposed package wouldn’t include Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, or Chris Paul.

As of right now, the trade would send Anthony to Los Angeles and Austin Rivers to the New York Knicks. However, to make this trade work, Clippers also have to unload Jamal Crawford’s contract, which Jackson has declined.

Knicks and Clippers seeking 3rd trade partner in potential Carmelo deal, per @ESPNSteinLine and @ramonashelburne: https://t.co/Gcc8KIGRao — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 27, 2017

Some fans in New York think Rivers is enough of a return to ship off Anthony.

I am not one of those people.

Fans are fine trading Anthony, who just scored 45 points in 46 minutes on 50 percent shooting, for a backup point guard who would be joining a roster that already has five guards?

Granted, if the Knicks get a third team involved, it may or may not increase the value of the return.

Until then, we must work with the reports we have at our disposal, and to dispose of Anthony for Rivers would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Unless you get some combination of high pick, young player(s) and/or cap relief I'm not trading Carmelo. Do a real rebuild, not half-ass it. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 26, 2017

The Knicks only have Rose until the end of the season, so why not make a playoff push? If things don’t work out, the Knicks can reasses the rebuild this offseason.

With Rose and Jennings off the books, Jackson will have more cap flexibility. If the Knicks miss the playoffs this season, Jackson won’t need to push Anthony out of New York.

He’ll likely leave.

At that point, Jackson can reach out to contending teams and work out another trade. Besides, ever since the trade rumors have began, Anthony has been on a tear.

At the very least, Anthony increases his trade value heading into the offseason.

Continuity

Ah, the C word that has plagued the New York Knicks this past decade. Some call it consistency, others continuity. Whichever way you slice it, the Knicks are in dire need of stability.

Since 2001, when Jeff Van Gundy and the Knicks parted ways, New York has been led by 10 head coaches, including Jeff Hornacek.

The longest tenure of those head coaches? Mike D’Antoni, who coached the Knicks for four incomplete seasons from 2008 to 2012.

Since Jackson’s arrival, the Knicks have had three head coaches: Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis, and Hornacek. Rambis held the interim tag after Fisher was fired mid-season.

Team culture isn’t built over the span of a few months. Hornacek has had control of this team for a little more than half a season, and that isn’t nearly enough time to build consistency.

Jackson took over the Chicago Bulls in 1989-90 and didn’t win his first championship until the following season.

If the Knicks want to build something that will last for more than a season or two, the focus has to be on keeping Hornacek around. More importantly, working through tough times instead of blowing things up after every losing streak.

New coach, new players, new system. Let’s see this thing through. Like they say in Philadelphia, “Trust the process.”

Legacy

When Phil Jackson took the job to become the team president of the New York Knicks, his intention was simple: build the organization back into a contender.

If he wants to scrap this whole thing and rebuild, Jackson likely won’t meet his goal.

Jackson, like Anthony, are in the third year of their contracts. With two seasons left, Jackson will likely be long gone before he will ever see his rebuild come to fruition.

When Anthony was traded to the Knicks, his intention was clear: win in New York. He signed a no-trade clause because he wanted to see this through and live up to his promise. By waiving it and allowing Jackson to trade him, that promise would be broken.

With the existence of LeBron James in the Eastern Conference, a championship is a long shot.

However, for Jackson to quit on this project before one playoff appearance would be a travesty. Anthony wants to see this through, and so should Jackson.

If New York collapses down the stretch, then, and only then, should Jackson look to blow this up.

Until then, their focus should be one in the same: Make the playoffs.

