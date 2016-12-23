New York Knicks: Ron Baker Thankful For Chants At Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden erupted with chants of, “We Want Baker,” during the 106-95 win over the Orlando Magic. Ron Baker has responded.

When a game is held at Madison Square Garden, the crowd is all but guaranteed to put on as much of a show as the coaches and players. New York Knicks fans are as passionate as any fan base in the NBA, which includes an undying loyalty to players who simply work hard.

On Thursday, December 22, the Garden made it clear whom they’d like to see more of with resounding chants of, “We Want Baker!”

For those unfamiliar, Ron Baker is a rookie combo guard for the Knicks. He’s the third point guard on the roster behind Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings, and has played scarcely during the 2016-17 NBA regular season because of that top-heavy depth.

Per Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Baker was shocked that the crowd was chanting his name and cheering his every move when he finally took the court.

Ron Baker appreciated the "We want Baker!" chants late in Thursday's game. "I've never had that much love in a game of basketball." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 23, 2016

It was a special moment at Madison Square Garden.

Baker is an undrafted rookie who has taken the long road to every ounce of success he’s experienced. He was a walk-on at Wichita State who went on to become one of the greatest players in program history.

A three-time First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree and the leader of multiple NCAA Tournament teams, Baker is a Wichita State Shockers legend.

As if being a walk-on turned star at the collegiate level wasn’t enough, Baker overcame being undrafted to make an NBA main roster.

Baker recently had a breakout performance when he posted 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes against the Golden State Warriors. He played a healthy slate of minutes against Stephen Curry and outplayed him on both ends of the floor.

It’d be insane to suggest that Baker has surpassed Curry in the NBA’s hierarchy, but he held his own and validated Phil Jackson’s belief that his upside is worth exploring.

Baker has been compared to Knicks head coach and former All-Star Jeff Hornacek.

The fans at Madison Square Garden want to find out why.

