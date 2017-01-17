New York Knicks: Phil Jackson Plans To Meet With Carmelo Anthony

New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson will finally meet with Carmelo Anthony. The future of the Knicks may be decided upon when they speak.

The Carmelo Anthony era has taken a turn for the worst. The New York Knicks are falling out of the postseason picture for the fourth consecutive season, Anthony is coming under fire individually, and the front office has been accused of attempting to force a trade.

After weeks of speculation, team president Phil Jackson will meet with Anthony to address the immediate future.

Anthony recently stated that he hopes to remain with the Knicks, but also acknowledged the trade rumors. That’s fueled speculation and called the future of the Knicks’ marriage with the 32-year-old forward into question.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Jackson plans to meet with Anthony in the near future.

New York Knicks prez Phil Jackson plans to meet with disgruntled star forward Carmelo Anthony in the next few days, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 17, 2017

The sooner they speak, the better off the Knicks will be.

Anthony has been the featured player for the Knicks since he was traded to New York in 2011. Since leading the Knicks to three consecutive postseason appearances, however, he’s been unable to return.

The current drought of three consecutive seasons without an appearance in the playoffs has inevitably sparked speculation that the 32-year-old Anthony could pursue a change.

It’s also caused many to ponder the possibility of Jackson and the front office moving on from Anthony and committing to a true rebuild.

Anthony is currently averaging 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 2.0 3-point field goals made per game. He’s doing so on a slash line of .430/.358/.843 and has played in 41 of New York’s 42 games.

With the Knicks currently 18-24 overall, 12-9 at home, and 6-15 on the road, however, Anthony’s production has lost some of its luster in the eyes of the masses.

Regardless of what’s decided, one can only hope that Anthony and Jackson will come to a mutual agreement on what’s best for the future.

It’s a strange time for the Knicks, but answers could be coming soon.

