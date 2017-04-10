New York Knicks: Past The Point Of Disappointment

The New York Knicks began their season with one of the most dangerous assets in sports: hope. However, the resulting season has been nothing but a slap in the face to the fans, and to each other.

On Oct. 25, the Cleveland Cavaliers raised a championship banner before absolutely destroying the New York Knicks. While a Cleveland victory was expected, little did the Knicks know that the game was a sign of things to come.

Sometimes one game is just that: one game. Then again, sometimes one game is a harbinger of things to come. From the head coach to the resident superstar, everyone involved expected the season to get better from that point on.

Carmelo Anthony summed up the night with these words:

“We will improve, I guarantee it,” Anthony said. “There are just so many moving parts right now. We need to get better, but we’re not running from that fact.”

Hornacek: “I think we were a little unsettled in the things we were doing tonight.”#Knicks #NYKvsCLE — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 26, 2016

Unfortunately, the night for the Knicks served as a vivid picture of what was to come. Even though Phil Jackson momentarily left the world of madness and hired a legitimate coach, not much was different.

Maybe it was the force-feeding of the triangle offense, the roster full of washed-up talent or an overrated faux-superstar that derailed the Knicks hope. Or just maybe there was never any hope to start with. Either way, the year began as a disappointment and it only got worse from there.

Agitated and Outraged

In the midst of a less than stellar season, Knicks owner James Dolan and Knicks legend Charles Oakley found a way to make things even worse in New York. The Knicks mishandling of the Oakley situation illuminated the shortcomings of a failed owner.

By now, countless stories have been written about the ridiculous feud between Dolan and Oakley. The feud didn’t have to be ridiculous and it didn’t have to be public. However, since an out of touch owner clashed with an out-of-control former star, things quickly became ugly and public.

Dolan puts more thought into his cookie-cutter blues band than he ever has considered the public image of his Knicks. To Oakley’s credit, he has been the same bad mood bully his entire career. When the two men clashed, it was the Knicks who lost, again.

The resulting interviews given by both men only made things worse for the organization and for the fans. Yet, the angst between the two became a melodrama describing the never-ending plight of the Knicks.

Both Oakley and Dolan smothered any hope that may have begun with Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick Rose. Oakley may be a flawed messenger but he nonetheless represents the anger of every Knick fan in the world.

On a positive note, the PR debacle at MSG distracted the world from the continued disappointment found on the basketball court below.

What’s The Plan?

New York Knicks fans are some of the most loyal in all of the NBA. Hopefully, the team can make strides this offseason to give them the real hope they deserve.

In their last search for a general manager, Knicks ownership handed blank checks to Phil Jackson until he finally agreed to be the resident team builder. Apart from drafting Porzingis, Jackson hasn’t accomplished much so far in his reign of zenfullness.

Next year, Derrick Rose is gone, Carmelo is older and Joakim Noah is unfortunately still around. Other than that, what is the plan for a better future?

Time to Say Goodbye

Phil Jackson was the greatest manager of talent the NBA has ever seen. His multiple championships and ability to turn superstars into team players cannot be overstated or overrated. Yet, he is an awful general manager. For the Knicks to be legitimate, they need a legitimate GM.

Pass On This Coach

If the Knicks decide to retain Phil Jackson it may already be time to move on from their lame duck coach. Jeff Hornacek comes from a pick and roll background, but Jackson will never stop pushing the triangle. One of the two men has to go; they are simply not a winning formula.

If the #Knicks want to right the ship in the coming offseason its time to part with their ZM (Zen Manager), lame duck coach and faux-star. — Eric Snyder (@soakedinblue) April 10, 2017

Melo Out

Obviously, Carmelo Anthony is an insanely talented basketball player. He won in college and he wins in the Olympics. However, he can’t win in New York City. For this team to take steps toward winning, its time to move on from Carmelo.

If it can’t be accomplished by trade then he needs to see more bench time and less court time. The experiment has failed and its way past time to move on.

Disappointment Isn’t Permanent

The New York Knicks need a major overhaul before hope can become an on-court reality. Whichever direction they go needs to be decisive and clear for the sake of everyone involved.

The sports landscape is littered with teams and players who were once trash but are now treasures. The good news for the Knicks is that they have an owner who will spend his money and an iconic arena to play in. Eventually, the tide will turn in the Knicks’ favor.

Draft picks, free agents and hidden gems will come together and New York City will have its winner back again. For now, it’s up to ownership and management to decide if that time is now or if fans must wait yet another year.

The Knicks may have started the season with the hope of a new year but they end it with a dread of the future. What happens with Carmelo? Will there be a new coach? Who is the point guard of the future? Answers to these questions could come in the whirlwind of the NBA offseason.

Yet, history tends to repeat itself in NYC and that would be worse case scenario. Erasing the incompetence seen in all areas of the organization won’t be easy and won’t happen quick.

The pesky part of hope is that it keeps coming back no matter how much disappointment it must endure.

