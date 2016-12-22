New York Knicks: Orlando Magic Preview And Prediction

The New York Knicks will square off with the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Will the Knicks make it two straight wins?

The 15-13 New York Knicks will welcome the 13-17 Orlando Magic to Madison Square Garden on Thursday night for their second of a three-game home stretch. The Knicks, which are 10-4 at home this season, face a Magic team that’s actually better on the road.

And with this win, the #Magic remain the only team that is .500 or better on the road and sub-.500 at home. They have… something. — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) December 21, 2016

The Knicks have done a good job of taking care of business against the second tier teams this season, and that trend should continue if they don’t underestimate their opponent. If they want to roll into the Boston Celtics game on Christmas Day on a two-game win streak, the Knicks will have to tweak a couple of things from their previous game against the Pacers.

Early Leads

The Knicks have a terrible tendency of giving up leads early in the game, constantly putting themselves in a position where they have to exert more energy to come back. This has occurred plenty, most recently on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

New York fell behind by 15 points in the third quarter. Fortunately, Carmelo Anthony caught fire and the Knicks finished the game on a 27-12 run to complete the comeback victory.

However, it’s unrealistic to believe that ‘Melo will be that lethal every night. Instead, the Knicks have to build early leads, defend with intensity, and let other players step in and contribute. When the Knicks are healthy, they have one of the deepest benches in the NBA.

If leads can be built early in the game, the bench is more than capable of maintaining a lead, giving the starters additional rest.

Bench Production

On Tuesday night, the Knicks relied on their three best players—Anthony, Derrick Rose, and Kristaps Porzingis—to carry the load and complete their comeback victory. Anthony scored 35. Rose scored 24, and Porzingis poured in 21, as the trio combined for 80 points.

Via Elias, last night D Rose, Melo and KP became first trio of Knicks to score at least 10 points in one quarter since 2013: pic.twitter.com/AB9PvIivTX — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 22, 2016

Tonight against the Magic, the Knicks’ bench will be the difference makers. If the Knicks can build that early lead, Brandon Jennings & Co will be able to come in and help extend their leads.

The Magic start D.J. Augustin at point guard and bring Elfrid Payton off the bench. Outside of Payton and Nikola Vucevic, the Magic don’t have much else to offer off the bench, which heavily benefits the Knicks.

Interior Defense

The Knicks have a surplus of talent when it comes to their big men. However, the Knicks still manage to struggle to defend the interior. Joakim Noah, Kyle O’Quinn, Willy Hernangomez, and Porzingis must make a stronger effort to defend the post tomorrow.

It won’t come easy, as Nikola Vucevic averages 10.9 rebounds per game. Sprinkle in Bismack Biyombo and Serge Ibaka, and the Magic have a formidable frontline that can pound the glass down low.

Since the Knicks have Al Horford coming up on Sunday, it would be wise for them to make this adjustment against the Magic first.

The Verdict

The Knicks understand the potential they have, but to be an elite team in the NBA, winning has to be done on a consistent basis. Unlike the game against the Pacers, the Knicks will come out aggressive and build an early lead against the Magic.

The Knicks will gain this lead by making a more conscious effort to defend down low, forcing the Magic to take outside shots. This will lead the way for Jennings & Co to come in, play aggressive, maintain the lead, and log heavier minutes than usual.

Prediction

The Knicks will move 11-4 at home, and 16-13 overall heading into their Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Knicks win, 115-105.

