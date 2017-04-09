New York Knicks: Maurice Ndour Playing For Respect

The tanking may be in full effect for the New York Knicks, but young forward Maurice Ndour has bigger dreams to remain a player in the league.

Only two games remain in the disappointing season for the New York Knicks as young players continue to receive extra time on the court to prove themselves. One of those players is 24-year-old Maurice Ndour, an energetic forward making the most of his minutes the past few games.

Over the last few games, Ndour has played more minutes due to injuries to both Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, creating opportunity on the Knicks commonly crowded front line.

Ndour turned heads this past Tuesday with an amazing performance in his first NBA start at home against the Chicago Bulls. His 13 points along with 12 rebounds were the catalyst for the team’s surprising 100-91 victory over the seemingly playoff-bound Bulls. Ndour told reporters his shock at head coach Jeff Hornacek‘s starting lineup announcement that he could barely even believe to be true.

“I was like, ‘Me? You’re sure? Me? I’m starting?’ That was my first reaction, and then after that I had to focus. Coach believes in me and is giving me the opportunity, I can’t let him down, I can’t let my teammates down.”

ICYMI: Head coach Jeff Hornacek on off-ball defense and @TooHotFiDem‘s performance in last night’s win over the Bulls. #NYKvsCHI #Knicks pic.twitter.com/BiD989UkEm — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 5, 2017

The stage was set perfectly for Ndour to have a big night as his mother made the trip from Senegal to see him at her first ever NBA game.

“Her constantly praying for me each and every day, even today she was just singing these songs and praying for me before I left the house,” Ndour said. “It was one of those special moments. I had joy. I had fun out there and I enjoyed myself playing, not only for the team but just for her to see me out there playing, it was amazing.”

Ndour spent the majority of the season in Westchester with the Knicks’ D-League team awaiting an opportunity to showcase his talents with the pro club. He and rookie Marshall Plumlee are getting extra minutes before season’s end to determine their place in the team’s future and possibly showcase for other teams interested in their services.

Ndour explained to the media his desire to compete and remain positive through the constant uncertainty.

“I was on the bench, I was just reminiscing about going back and forth to the D-League, and coming back here and playing, a lot of ups and downs. Regardless of that, I just stayed the course and just played hard and just believed in myself and [told] myself the opportunity is going to come someday.”

In the team’s most recent loss to the Memphis Grizzles, Ndour continued to impress, contributing 15 points and battling all night with the tough frontcourt of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph. His efforts may not have resulted in a win, but it definitely continues to add to a nice portfolio heading into the summer.

Maurice Ndour continues to make the most of his minutes #Knicks pic.twitter.com/Bn7tSwiNfV — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) April 8, 2017

I have many doubts that Ndour will be a part of the Knicks’ future plans considering the investment in an already young frontcourt of Willy Hernangomez, Kristaps Porzingis and the soon to return from suspension Joakim Noah.

It is certain these last two games will make team president Phil Jackson‘s job just a bit harder while putting the roster together.

