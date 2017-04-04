New York Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing To Coach Georgetown

Legendary New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing gets his first head coaching job at the school he made famous, Georgetown University.

The history of the New York Knicks has featured many great players such as Willis Reed and Walt Frazier leading the team to its only two NBA championships. As amazing as that duo was in the 1970s, they have both agreed the greatest Knick of all-time is none other than Patrick Ewing.

Ewing leads the Knicks franchise in most major statistical categories, including 11 All-Star selections during his 15 seasons in New York.

Since his playing days ended in 2002, the Hall of Hamer began a career in coaching, serving as an assistant with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and most recently the Charlotte Hornets.

Constantly seeking the opportunity to become the head coach of a team, Ewing has been passed for many jobs even on several occasions with the Knicks.

Last offseason, Ewing was openly lobbying for the head coaching job in New York before team president Phil Jackson eventually went with Jeff Hornacek. Ewing spoke with the New York Daily News regarding his desire to win with the Knicks and years of service to build his resume.

“You know, this is a great fit for me. I have my number up there (in the Garden rafters). I still live in the area, If I get an opportunity for an interview I’d be happy. I’ve been doing this, what, 13 years now? I see people who don’t have the same amount on their resume as I do and still have gotten opportunities,”

It almost seemed like destiny when Ewing’s alma mater, Georgetown University, recently parted ways with head coach John Thompson III.

The opportunity was there to finally become a head coach and do it at the school where he won a national championship in 1984, going by the nickname “The Hoya Destroya”.

Looking back at Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown playing career via @SInow pic.twitter.com/hafFRKoGft — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) April 4, 2017

The 1992 Olympic gold medalist made it official on Monday accepting an offer to become the school’s next head coach and attempt to bring the team back to prominence. Ewing shared his thoughts on taking the job in a statement released by the university.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life, Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.”

Accepting the job forces Ewing to leave his assistant role with the Hornets early so that he may focus on recruits and the upcoming season. Hornets head coach Steve Clifford released a statement regarding his support for Ewing’s hiring wishing him well.

Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford releases statement on #Knicks legend Patrick Ewing accepting the job at #Georgetown pic.twitter.com/DwF4mRNBMu — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) April 3, 2017

The most ringing endorsement for Ewing came from former head coach turned analyst Jeff Van Gundy. Van Gundy, in an interview, praised Ewing as a great basketball mind after working with him as a player with the Knicks and fellow coach with the Rockets in 2003.

“I think what I’m most excited about is that Patrick’s been underestimated as a coach, and his personality has been grossly and unfairly at times misstated, and so for the masses get to see who he really is and what he is all about as a coach, I couldn’t be happier for a guy. He just oozes integrity and loyalty and all [those] values that everyone holds dear.”

Congratulations to #Knicks all time great Patrick Ewing (@EwingAthletics ) taking the head coaching job at @GeorgetownHoyas pic.twitter.com/srj9wJyax0 — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) April 3, 2017

In a season filled with alumni drama, it’s a nice change for Knicks fans to be proud of their own legend getting the opportunity he deserves.

