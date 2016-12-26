New York Knicks: Kyle O’Quinn Remaining Optimistic After Tough Loss

New York Knicks big man Kyle O’Quinn is as upbeat and optimistic as always following the 119-114 Christmas Day loss to Boston Celtics.

Few surprises have been as pleasant over the past month as the emergence of backup center Kyle O’Quinn. With the New York Knicks in need of reliable depth, O’Quinn has taken it upon himself to step up and lead the improvement of the second unit.

Unfortunately, O’Quinn and the Knicks hit a snag on Christmas Day, when they fell 119-114 to the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

Since winning six of seven to improve to 14-10, the Knicks have gone 2-4 to fall to 16-14. That’s still a quality place to be, but in an improved and competitive Eastern Conference, cold stretches can do damage as early as December.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, O’Quinn remains optimistic about the Knicks during this trying time.

“Just be more focused on the game plan and lock in. We showed how close we can be to a good team. We needed this win, but we got a slip. So the next three teams, we’ve got to let them pay.”

The next three games won’t be easy for the Knicks.

New York will play three consecutive road games before the New Year, starting with a Wednesday, December 28 clash with the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks will then travel to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, December 30.

One day later, New York will be out for vengeance against James Harden and the Houston Rockets on New Year’s Eve.

O’Quinn will play a critical role in the Knicks’ pursuit of victory.

O’Quinn is currently averaging 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 offensive boards, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 15.4 minutes per game. That translates to averages of 15.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 offensive rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.9 blocks per 36 minutes.

Over his past 12 appearances, O’Quinn is averaging 9.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.3 offensive boards, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game.

O’Quinn will need to maintain that tremendous pace when the Knicks leave New York for the upcoming three-game road trip.

This article originally appeared on