Report: Teams inquired about Kristaps Porzingis after he skipped exit meeting

Teams reached out to the New York Knicks inquiring about the status of forward Kristaps Porzingis after he skipped his season-ending exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, reports ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

Porzingis has said that he wants to remain with the team after reportedly missing the meeting because of “frustration over dysfunction” and “drama” surrounding the organization.

The Knicks missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year, and went through many embarrassing episodes, involving the unresolved status of star forward Carmelo Anthony, who remains on the trading block and owner James Dolan's issues with former NBA forward Charles Oakley, who was thrown out of Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

Oakley still faces three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of trespassing after a scuffle with MSG security during a Feb. 8 game.

Porzingis headed to his home country of Latvia after the season and plans on playing for his national team in the European Championships.

The 21-year-old Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks in 66 games this past season. He is scheduled to make $4.5 million next season with the team holding an option from the 2018–19 season.

– Scooby Axson

