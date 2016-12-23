New York Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis Suffers Knee Injury

New York Knicks phenom Kristaps Porzingis suffered an apparent knee injury on Thursday, December 22 against the Orlando Magic.

The New York Knicks are building the future of the organization around star power forward Kristaps Porzingis. At 21 years of age, he’s already become one of the most statistically versatile players in NBA history.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, their worst fears may have come to fruition after Porzingis suffered a knee injury against the Orlando Magic.

It’s a well-documented belief that players who stand at 7’0″ or taller are more prone to leg-related injuries. They have more body and weight to carry than most, and Porzingis certainly falls in line at 7’3″ and 240 pounds.

According to the Knicks’ PR department, Porzingis suffered a right knee contusion during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Magic.

Kristaps Porzingis has a contused right knee and is questionable to return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2016

Knicks fans can breathe a temporary sigh of relief following the revelation that it’s not something more serious.

