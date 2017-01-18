New York Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis Out, Ron Baker Starting At Celtics

The New York Knicks will continue to make changes to the starting lineup against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, the Knicks’ hand is being forced.

The New York Knicks have been backed into a corner during the month of January. Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined by a sore right achilles tendon and the Knicks have been unable to overcome his absence.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Knicks will continue to be without Porzingis in one of the biggest games of the season.

Porzingis’ achilles injury isn’t necessarily severe, but it’s a dangerous and concerning ailment. One wrong step could result in an injury that would not only end Porzingis’ season, but could threaten his career as a whole.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, Porzingis will miss yet another game with a sore right achilles tendon.

Hornacek said was happy with what Ron Baker did and will start him again over Lee. KP6 still out. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 18, 2017

The changes continue for a Knicks team that’s searching for answers.

Playing without Porzingis against Al Horford at the Celtics will be tough, but opportunity knocks once again for Ron Baker. He started against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 16 after Jeff Hornacek shifted Courtney Lee to the second unit.

During his first start of the season, Baker recorded 12 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and four 3-point field goals made in 22 minutes of action.

Baker will have another chance to impress against Celtics guards Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley.

The hope in New York is that Baker’s attention to detail and enthusiasm on defense will revitalize the Knicks. Jeff Hornacek’s crew has been abysmal on defense in 2016-17, as evidenced by it ranking No. 25 in scoring defense and points allowed per 100 possessions.

With Baker on the court, however, the Knicks have allowed just 98.1 points per 100 possessions during his 17 appearances.

Playing without Porzingis will hurt the Knicks, but Baker has a chance to continue his emergence as New York look to end its drought of 11 losses in 13 games.

