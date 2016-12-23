New York Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update

Kristaps Porzingis admitted to feeling discomfort in his knee, but plans to play for the New York Knicks on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics.

A deafening silence came over Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 22 when New York Knicks phenom Kristaps Porzingis went down with a knee injury. He was slow to get back to his feet, limped back on defense, and walked directly to the locker room.

Thankfully for the Knicks and the NBA as a whole, Porzingis appears to have avoided a serious injury.

Porzingis didn’t finish the game against Orlando, but he was seen utilizing a stationary bike during the fourth quarter. That alone offered reason to believe he didn’t suffer a severe enough injury to require surgery.

During his post-practice interview on Friday, Porzingis confirmed that he’s experiencing discomfort in his knee, but plans to play on Christmas Day.

Kristaps Porzingis says he still feels some discomfort in his knee but he plans to play Sunday vs. Boston. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 23, 2016

Thankfully, Porzingis will have two full days of rest before the Knicks play the Celtics.

Porzingis played in 72 of 82 games and has played in all 29 of the Knicks’ games in 2016-17. Over the course of two seasons, New York has gone 44-57 when Porzingis plays—a win percentage of .436—and 4-6 when he doesn’t—a win percentage of .400.

For a skinny European kid whom most believed would be unable to play through the physicality of the NBA, he’s done a solid job of staying healthy through 111 possible appearances.

The Knicks will need him to remain healthy if the postseason is to be a realistic goal.

Porzingis is currently averaging 19.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 offensive boards, 1.3 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 2.1 3-point field goals made per game. He’s doing so on a slash line of .452/.400/.785.

Porzingis ranks No. 2 on the Knicks in scoring and rebounding, No. 3 in offensive rebounding, and No. 1 in blocks and 3-point field goals made per game.

Thankfully, Porzingis is expecting to play in his first Christmas Day game on Sunday, December 25.

