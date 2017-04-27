Knicks center Joakim Noah has shoulder surgery

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah had right shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, the team announced.

The team said the surgery was performed on Wednesday in New York, but gave no timetable as to when Noah would return to the court.

Noah was injured in January but continued to play. An MRI later showed the injury did not improve and he was shut down for the season.

Noah played in only 29 games during the 2015–2016 season when he was with the Chicago Bulls and had left shoulder surgery before the Knicks signed him to a four–year, $72 million contract last off-season

Noah played in only 46 games this season and was suspended 20 games by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

He averaged five points and 8.8 rebounds a game.

– Scooby Axson

